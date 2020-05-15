Nokia 1.3 goes on pre-order in the United States
According to HMD, Nokia 1.3 is one of the first smartphones to feature Camera Go, an app that's been build by Google to be fast and take great pictures. This app brings nice features to affordable phones, including Portrait Mode.
Nokia 1.3 is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. Also, the phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 Go Edition right out of the box.
Customers who'd like to buy one can place their pre-orders on Amazon and B&H. Nokia 1.3 costs just $100 and it comes in Cyan and Charcoal. Both US retailers will start shipping pre-orders by the week of May 18. It's worth adding that the phone comes unlocked but it will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.