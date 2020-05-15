Nokia Android

Nokia 1.3 goes on pre-order in the United States

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 15, 2020, 2:01 PM
Nokia 1.3 goes on pre-order in the United States
Nokia 1.3 is one of the most recent budget-friendly Android smartphones launched by HMD Global. The phone made its debut on the market in April and starting this week can be pre-ordered in the United States as well.

Specs-wise, Nokia 1.3 is far from being impressive, but it's more than decent for the price you pay. For example, the phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ edge-to-edge screen featuring a notch design. Also, an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with an LED flash is positioned on the back, while the 5-megapixel secondary camera can take decent selfies.

According to HMD, Nokia 1.3 is one of the first smartphones to feature Camera Go, an app that's been build by Google to be fast and take great pictures. This app brings nice features to affordable phones, including Portrait Mode.

Nokia 1.3 is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. Also, the phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 Go Edition right out of the box.

Customers who'd like to buy one can place their pre-orders on Amazon and B&H. Nokia 1.3 costs just $100 and it comes in Cyan and Charcoal. Both US retailers will start shipping pre-orders by the week of May 18. It's worth adding that the phone comes unlocked but it will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Related phones

1.3
Nokia 1.3 View Full specs
$99 Nokia 1.3 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm 215, 1GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless