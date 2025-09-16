No data lost. Switch faster to iPhone 17 with MobileTrans

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
This story is sponsored by Wondershare. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The iPhone 17 sure got a lot of interesting upgrades, and maybe you are itching to switch, but are afraid of losing your data in the process. One moment, you’re unboxing your shiny new slab of glass and metal, the next you’re sweating bullets trying to remember which cloud service has your WhatsApp chats, where your contacts are hiding, and whether your photos are safe in Google Photos or still lingering in the back end of your old phone’s tired memory.

Enter Wondershare MobileTrans — the little app that promises to turn this carfuffle of potential wrong decisions into a three-step magic trick. No intense googling, no browsing of infinite Reddit threads — just a tap and a transfer.

What is Wondershare MobileTrans?




Think of it as your personal moving crew for digital life. It copies your contacts, messages, photos, music, videos, and even app data from one phone to another. And yes, it works cross-platform — iPhone to Android, Android to iPhone, even Android to Android if you’re hopping between Galaxies and Pixels.

Yes, it can transfer your WhatsApp messages, but it does you one better — it can merge chat histories between platforms. Since apps like WhatsApp had their databases separate for the longest of times, you couldn’t just move from iPhone to Android and bring everything along (and vice-verse).

Nowadays, you can, but if you have a rich history of using different platforms throughout the years, messages get entirely overwritten, or may not sync entirely right, or in order. MobileTrans’ new feature for WhatsApp data merging does just that, just right — you don’t lose those old chats, they stay put and chronologically correct.

Even better — attachments like images, videos, and voice notes are exactly where they should be — still in your chat history.

Do you need a computer to use MobileTrans?


Not necessarily. There’s a desktop version for when you want the full “plug and go” experience, but there’s also a mobile app that lets you transfer phone-to-phone via cable or wirelessly — just look for MobileTrans in the App Store and Google Play Store. Handy if your laptop’s typical use is to gather dust, and you aren’t sure if it’s even going to boot.

Admittedly, you will need to arm yourself with patience. Especially if you really do want to transfer everything. Wondershare MobileTrans copies 10 types of mobile data — contacts, logs, messages, photos, videos, apps (or app lists when jumping platforms, with auto-download if the new platform has them on the app store), app data, calendars, notes and documents.

That can take a good while, so make yourself a coffee and let MobileTrans do its thing. It’ll still be less of a hassle if you had to do all this manually (and potentially forgot half the things you wanted to move).

MobileTrans runs on a freemium model. You can download it and perform a backup on your computer, then you are free to browse the backed files to see if it truly is capable of grabbing everything you need. The free version also offers photo and video transfers in limited numbers, you can convert .HEIF files to .jpg or .png to see if it’ll work, or manage duplicate contacts.

If you want to do a one-time transfer, you can get a monthly plan until you are done. Or, if you are heavy into your tech, you can keep your subscription or get a one-time perpetual license.

Does Wondershare MobileTrans work with iPhone 17?


Yes, the app is consistently supported and kept up to date with the newest devices and software. So, Wondershare MobileTrans is prepared to transfer your data to that shiny new iPhone Air, too!

The WhatsApp transfer can be bought separately




If you only want the killer feature — the full WhatsApp transfer package, you can get only that via a forked WhatsApp plan. It’s a good option if you already are the proud owner of a few devices that you have set up, and you just want your chats to be “on the same page”.

Conclusion


Switching phones is inevitable. Wanting to try the platform that’s “on the other side of the fence” is pretty natural in 2025 when phone makers are making such killer devices. Being limited by the dread of transfers is stifling.

So, Wondershare MobileTrans adequately fills that gap and allows you to try what those competing phones have going for them. Want to try a foldable? Or maybe you wonder how that Camera Control button feels? Well, fear the switch no more!

