Motorola Android Official

Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 10:05 AM
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Motorola made headlines quite often at this start of the year, even though the US company launched few products in 2021. If you've been following our news feed, then you probably know Motorola has a few affordable smartphones in the pipeline: Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power.

Truth be told, these three are the only ones we know about, so there might be more coming in the next few months. In fact, one Motorola smartphone that we knew nothing about before it went official is the Moto E6i.

The entry-level Android smartphone was officially introduced in Brazil earlier today, and it's unclear whether or not Motorola will bring it to other countries. The Moto E6i is a basic Android phone that costs around $200. At launch, customers can pick this one up in either Titanium Gray or Pink.

Curiously, the Moto E6i is powered by a Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor, a chipset produced by a Chinese company formerly known as Spreadtrum. To complement the 1.6GHz octa-core processor, Motorola added 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Other important specs include a 6.1-inch HD+ display, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup (13MP + 2MP).

Judging by the specs listed on Motorola Brazil website, the Moto E6i seems like a rebranded Moto E6s, but with some changes to hardware like the processor. Also, unlike the Moto E6s (2020), the new Moto E6i is powered by Android 10 Go Edition.

