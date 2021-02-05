Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android

Three new budget Motorola phones have leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 05, 2021, 5:31 AM
After a successful quarter competing in the smartphone market, Motorola is looking to strengthen its budget series. It has several new models in the pipeline and three of them have now leaked.

The Motorola Moto G10


Acting as the cheapest model in Motorola’s 2021 Moto G line rather than a direct successor to the Moto G9, the new Moto G10 boasts a familiar design that consists of a textured rear panel and a quad-camera setup.

The latter, per previous reports, houses a 48-megapixel main camera that's coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2 -megapixel depth camera for better bokeh shots.

Motorola has also fitted the Moto G10 with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor that sits above the notched display. The size of the front panel hasn’t been revealed, but it supports an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the inside, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage sit alongside what’s most likely the Snapdragon 460. It’s unclear if microSD cards are supported, but the Moto G10 does offer NFC, a headphone jack, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Motorola Moto G30


If the leaked Moto G10 details aren’t cutting it for you, perhaps the upcoming Moto G30 could be of interest. It looks a lot like the former but ditches the textured back and replaces some of the key features.

The Snapdragon 460 chipset, for example, has been replaced with the faster Snapdragon 662. Motorola has an extra storage option in the works too — 6/128GB. On the other hand, the display now supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus Nord and Pixel 5, and the notch is home to an improved 13-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Completing this package is a quad-camera setup on the rear that’s led by a 64-megapixel main camera. It also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and the same 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras found on the Moto G10.

Lastly, the Moto G30 has a headphone jack and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Motorola Moto E7 Power


In addition to revamping the Moto G series, Motorola is looking at refreshing the Moto E line with a new model dubbed Moto E7 Power. Very little is known about the product at this stage, but the renders below do reveal its design.

Specs-wise, it features a large 5,000 mAh battery and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22, which was previously used inside the Moto E6s (2020).

