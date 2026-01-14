Instead of pouring millions into AI, maybe fix the one thing users have been complaining about for years

It’s not an easy task, but is it impossible?

Smudgy selfies, taken with Nubia Z60 Ultra, 2024

How are Nubia’s under-screen cameras so well-hidden?

Xiaomi tried it out with its experimental series Mi Mix phones. The Mi Mix 4 from 2021 did UDC, then dropped it.The only one that keeps the torch going is Nubia. An ex-subsidiary of ZTE, the company has spun off into its own entity and has its own sub-brand — RedMagic. The latter is obsessed with creating nearly bezel-less screens, with no interruption.To be completely fair — it is a very challenging task to make a proper under-screen selfie camera.To take a photo, a camera sensor needs light. To display an image, a screen needs to be opaque enough to reflect or emit light. An under-display camera (UDC) needs a single area of the screen to do both at the same time.In a standard OLED panel, the pixels are packed so tightly that the display is essentially a solid wall. To let light through to a camera sensor, manufacturers have to physically "thin out" or water down the pixel density in that specific spot.But here’s the simple fact: in an OLED panel, every pixel needs a transistor and metal traces to receive power and data. These components are usually made of copper or other opaque materials.So, no matter how much you try to give way for the camera to do its thing, there are still physical particles standing in the way of the light. Thus, you do end up with lower-quality, smudgy selfies.On the other end, that area of the display also becomes clearly distorted — noticeably pixelated or with a different color tint to it.However, Nubia and RedMagic are proving that the latter issue is very much solvable. I don’t know what kind of dark magic it is, but their screens look pretty much uninterrupted over the area of the selfie camera.A quick nod where one is due: in order to improve its UDC tech to the point where it’s nearly invisible, Nubia (and, by extension, RedMagic) uses transparent conducting materials and "snakes" the wiring around the camera hole as much as possible, which is pretty cool. Remember smartphone innovation? Yeah, I ‘member…