Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone

Over the years Apple has been rumored to be working on a way to move Face ID and its necessary components under an iPhone display. Why go through all that effort? It would remove the need for the notch or even the cutout used for the Dynamic Island thus allowing iPhone users to enjoy viewing content on a pristine display. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) founder and CEO Russ Young, one of the most reliable leakers around, admitted last year that he no longer expected an under-display Face ID for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year.





a patent recently received by Apple could help solve the technological issues the tech giant has faced working on this feature. Apple was having issues getting the infrared light, used to scan the user's face and verify it, through the pixels under an iPhone's display. The patent, awarded to Apple by the USPTO , is called "Methods and Configurations for Improving the Performance of Sensors Under a Display."





Apple's plan is to remove part of each pixel affected called a subpixel. These subpixels display red, green, or blue light. Removing a portion of a subpixel array should allow the infrared light to get through the pixels under the screen. Even with the subpixels removed, the final image will remain the same as the removed subpixels align themselves with nearby subpixels of the same color.









The patent also notes that removing parts of the touch-sensitive mesh could improve the infrared pass-through. The pieces of the mesh removed would be too small to impact the responsiveness of the touch screen.





