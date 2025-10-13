Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

How do you feel about sponsored links in Google Search? I like them because they’re often useful I don’t mind them, but they’re rarely useful I’d prefer them gone altogether I like them because they’re often useful 0% I don’t mind them, but they’re rarely useful 100% I’d prefer them gone altogether 0%

Google Search’s swan song





"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

What’s unchanged is the growing importance of AI in Google Search results. The company notes that the Sponsored results label will start appearing above or below the AI Overviews, so you might need to scroll even further to hide the ads.The update to Google Search is already rolling out globally to users on both desktop and mobile.I don’t think ads are Google’s biggest issue. I find Google Search less and less useful, which makes me experiment with other search engines and AI tools to find the information I need. Hiding ads might make scrolling through the results a little better, but it won’t improve them, which is my main issue.