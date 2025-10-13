Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling
Ads in Google Search may finally be a little less annoying.
Google is changing how text ads in search results will appear and function. Most notably, Google will now allow you to hide the sponsored search results if you’re not interested in them, but there’s a catch.
Paid search results on Google currently appear with an individual “Sponsored” tag for each one. Google announced that from now on, text ads on search results will be grouped in a collapsible section at the top of the page. That section will have a single, more prominent label that remains visible while you scroll.
Over the years, Google has made various changes to how paid search results look, making them appear more like organic results. Those changes weren’t always welcomed by users, but the new update shouldn’t cause any backlash. The company says its goal is to “make navigation even easier,” which would make more sense if the button weren’t at the bottom of the sponsored links.
What’s unchanged is the growing importance of AI in Google Search results. The company notes that the Sponsored results label will start appearing above or below the AI Overviews, so you might need to scroll even further to hide the ads.
I don’t think ads are Google’s biggest issue. I find Google Search less and less useful, which makes me experiment with other search engines and AI tools to find the information I need. Hiding ads might make scrolling through the results a little better, but it won’t improve them, which is my main issue.
Probably the biggest change is that you’ll be able to hide all the sponsored results with a single button. However, that button will be at the bottom of the section with the text ads. Once you press it, the ads will stay collapsed under the sponsored heading, and with another tap, you’ll be able to show them again.
That’s better than nothing
The new Sponsored section on mobile. | Image Credit - Google
The update to Google Search is already rolling out globally to users on both desktop and mobile.
Google Search’s swan song
I don’t think ads are Google’s biggest issue. I find Google Search less and less useful, which makes me experiment with other search engines and AI tools to find the information I need. Hiding ads might make scrolling through the results a little better, but it won’t improve them, which is my main issue.
