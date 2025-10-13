iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

Ads in Google Search may finally be a little less annoying.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling
Google is changing how text ads in search results will appear and function. Most notably, Google will now allow you to hide the sponsored search results if you’re not interested in them, but there’s a catch.

You’ll be able to hide sponsored search results on Google, but only after you’ve scrolled


Paid search results on Google currently appear with an individual “Sponsored” tag for each one. Google announced that from now on, text ads on search results will be grouped in a collapsible section at the top of the page. That section will have a single, more prominent label that remains visible while you scroll.

Probably the biggest change is that you’ll be able to hide all the sponsored results with a single button. However, that button will be at the bottom of the section with the text ads. Once you press it, the ads will stay collapsed under the sponsored heading, and with another tap, you’ll be able to show them again.

That’s better than nothing


The new Sponsored section on mobile. | Image Credit - Google - Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling
The new Sponsored section on mobile. | Image Credit - Google

Over the years, Google has made various changes to how paid search results look, making them appear more like organic results. Those changes weren’t always welcomed by users, but the new update shouldn’t cause any backlash. The company says its goal is to “make navigation even easier,” which would make more sense if the button weren’t at the bottom of the sponsored links.

How do you feel about sponsored links in Google Search?

Vote View Result


What’s unchanged is the growing importance of AI in Google Search results. The company notes that the Sponsored results label will start appearing above or below the AI Overviews, so you might need to scroll even further to hide the ads. 

The update to Google Search is already rolling out globally to users on both desktop and mobile.

Google Search’s swan song


I don’t think ads are Google’s biggest issue. I find Google Search less and less useful, which makes me experiment with other search engines and AI tools to find the information I need. Hiding ads might make scrolling through the results a little better, but it won’t improve them, which is my main issue.

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless