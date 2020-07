Tipster 100% confident Google Pixel 4a will launch on August 3

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 silicon, which will probably power the phone, is a bit too old for a mid-tier phone at a time when there are rival devices around with the Snapdragon 765G under the hood, such as the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet According to benchmark results that surfaced recently, performance might not necessarily be an issue for the Pixel 4a. In fact, it is expected to be around 70 percent as powerful as the Pixel 4 . Of course, it will not be comparable to this year's high-end phones and even the iPhone SE , which is powered by a flagship chip, but for a mid-range phone, it should suffice. But then again, it's not just about performance alone, as both Nord and Velvet are 5G-capable, thanks to their chipset.This same chip will reportedly power the 5G version of the Pixel 4a as well as the Pixel 5. These two will apparently be announced in October.Back to the LTE-only Pixel 4a, it will likely flaunt a 5.81-inch punch-hole screen. In the camera department, we are supposedly looking at a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front snapper and the phone will allegedly inherit Pixel 4's video shooting specs.The aging Snapdragon 730 will supposedly be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. A 3,080mAh battery is expected to keep the show on and the handset will likely be available in only Just Black. It will seemingly stick with a physical fingerprint reader and the 3.5mm headphone port will also be retained.Those are obviously not ground-breaking specs, but Pixel phones are known for going above and beyond the hardware's capabilities with software-side optimizations so don't write off the Pixel 4a just yet.Another thing that could work in favor of the phone is the alleged $349 price tag , which would make it more affordable than the iPhone SE and OnePlus Nord.