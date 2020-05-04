Android Software updates Release dates Google

Pixel 4a rumored release date May 22nd; monthly Android security update now available

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 04, 2020, 7:41 PM
Pixel 4a rumored release date May 22nd; monthly Android security update now available
Did you know that even the most budget-priced handset today has more computing power than the Millennium Falcon computers that NASA used on the Apollo 11 mission that was the first to land men on the moon? Normally we would be loathe to waste our precious real estate like this, but as it turns out, Google has no functional updates for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. So we decided to fill in the space with this throwaway information that still has something to do with smartphones.

Don't forget to update your Pixel with the latest security update


The functional updates, unlike the security updates, are those that exterminate a bug or fix a problem. There were only three such updates last month and as we said, zero (or bupkis) this month. The 5-1-2020 security update includes 15 patches to fix issues ranging in severity from severe, to high, to moderate. There are no patches for the Google Play Store. The 5-5-2020 update patches 24 issues ranging in severity from critical to high. To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update and tap on the button.


Next month we expect Google to release the quarterly feature drop for compatible Pixels. This was a brilliant idea by Google since it means that Pixel users don't have to wait longer than three months for some cool new features to be added to their phones. Meanwhile, we await the mid-range Pixel 4a which might have been unveiled during the Google I/O Developer Conference that was scheduled to be held May 12th to May 14th. Early in March, Google decided to pull the plug on the event and said that it would look at alternatives. We haven't heard any word from Google about its plans although Apple has decided to move its WWDC Developer Conference online.

A new report today from a German tech blog called Caschys says that according to Vodafone documents it allegedly got a peek at, Google will release the Pixel 4a on May 22nd. We expect the phone to be equipped with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. That works out to a tall and thin aspect ratio of 19.5:9 for the screen. The Snapdragon 730 chipset is under the hood and it would appear from a benchmark test that the 2020 mid-range Pixel will sport 6GB of memory. We could see the usual 64GB/128GB storage options and a 3080mAh battery inside. Consider this interesting fact: if the battery capacity is true, the mid-range Pixel 4a will have a longer-lasting battery than the 2800mAh battery that conks out early on the Pixel 4.

The 64GB model should be priced at $399 which puts it in competition with the second-generation iPhone SE. The Pixel 4a will sport the highly regarded Google image processing software that allows users to produce wonderful images using a modest single 12MP camera. Apple made a point of saying that a new image signal processor combined with the A13 Bionic makes the 12MP camera on the iPhone SE (2020) the best single-camera setup on any phone. That comment was directed at last year's Pixel 3a and this year's Pixel 4a. One major difference between the two phones (besides the fact that one runs on Android and the other on iOS) is the silicon driving both devices. The Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset while the iPhone SE (2020) is equipped with the A13 Bionic which is the same component found inside the iPhone 11 series.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
$310 Pixel 2 on
  • Display 5.0 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 15 Reviews
$521 Pixel 2 XL on
$250 Google Pixel 2 XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3520 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$360 Pixel 3 on
$400 Google Pixel 3 on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$425 Pixel 3 XL on
$449 Google Pixel 3 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$499 Pixel 4 on
$540 Google Pixel 4 on
$450 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$599 Pixel 4 XL on
$650 Google Pixel 4 XL on
$550 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless