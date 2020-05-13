Android Google

Benchmark results imply Pixel 4a will be a worthy upgrade over the Pixel 3a XL

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 13, 2020
Per a report, the Google Pixel 4 isn't even doing as well as last year's Pixel 3, which performed pretty poorly just by the way. The Pixel 3a was something of saving grace, offering the signature camera experience with scaled-back hardware and a much more palatable price tag. This year, the company will follow up with the Pixel 4a, and ahead of its release, the device has been benchmarked against different devices.


YouTuber Julio Lusson put a pre-release Pixel 4a through some benchmarking applications and the detailed results have been published by XDA Developers

Pixel 4a performance has been compared with a reference device powered by the Snapdragon 865, the Pixel 4, which is driven by the Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 845-fueled Pixel 3 XL, and the Pixel 3a XL, which is underpinned by the Snapdragon 670.

Per rumors, the Pixel 4a will have the Snapdragon 730 under the hood, which sits above the Snapdragon 670. The upcoming mid-ranger is expected to feature the Adreno 618 GPU, which, again, is a boost over the Adreno 615 in Pixel 3a XL.

The results are in line with what you would expect: although the Pixel 4a outperforms the Pixel 3a XL, it wasn't able to outpace the devices underpinned by Snapdragon 800-series chipsets in most tests.

In AnTuTu, which tests CPU, GPU, and memory performance, the phone performed about as well as the Pixel 3 XL if you leave out the GPU result. Similarly, in the PCMark test which simulates common use cases, there isn't a significant gap between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 3 XL.

Since this is a pre-released device and Google will likely optimize the software further, chances are that real-world performance will be even faster. 

While the Pixel 4a will decidedly be better than the Pixel 3a XL in terms of performance and graphics, it seems like it will also be able to hold a candle to the Pixel 3. Thus, it could be a great option for Pixel fans who want to upgrade without splurging.


Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10

