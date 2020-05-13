Benchmark results imply Pixel 4a will be a worthy upgrade over the Pixel 3a XL









Pixel 4a performance has been compared with a reference device powered by the Snapdragon 865, the Pixel 4, which is driven by the Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 845-fueled Pixel 3 XL , and the Pixel 3a XL , which is underpinned by the Snapdragon 670.



Per rumors, the Pixel 4a will have the Snapdragon 730 under the hood, which sits above the Snapdragon 670. The upcoming mid-ranger is expected to feature the Adreno 618 GPU, which, again, is a boost over the Adreno 615 in Per rumors, the Pixel 4a will have the Snapdragon 730 under the hood, which sits above the Snapdragon 670. The upcoming mid-ranger is expected to feature the Adreno 618 GPU, which, again, is a boost over the Adreno 615 in Pixel 3a XL.





The results are in line with what you would expect: although the Pixel 4a outperforms the Pixel 3a XL, it wasn't able to outpace the devices underpinned by Snapdragon 800-series chipsets in most tests.



In AnTuTu, which tests CPU, GPU, and memory performance, the phone performed about as well as the Pixel 3 XL if you leave out the GPU result. Similarly, in the PCMark test which simulates common use cases, there isn't a significant gap between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 3 XL.



Since this is a pre-released device and Google will likely optimize the software further, chances are that real-world performance will be even faster.



While the Pixel 4a will decidedly be better than the Pixel 3a XL in terms of performance and graphics, it seems like it will also be able to hold a candle to the Pixel 3. Thus, it could be a great option for Pixel fans who want to upgrade without splurging.







