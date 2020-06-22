Google Pixel 4a European listings point towards a July release









The second e-tailer, eStock.fr has mentioned only the black model for €442 ($496).







In the US, the 128GB Pixel 4a is In the US, the 128GB Pixel 4a is expected to cost $349 . That doesn't necessarily mean these listings are sketchy as it's not uncommon for third party retailers in Europe to sell Pixel devices at a marked up price. Add to that value-added taxes (VAT) and the price begins to make sense. It's also possible that these are just placeholder values.



What does seem questionable though is the delivery date. Ordimedia says the phone would be delivered on 7 July, which is not in line with rumors that say it will be announced on July 13 and released on October 22. eStock.fr goes a step further and asserts that the device will be shipped within 8 to 12 working days.



Overall, the listings don't seem too believable.



Pretty much everything has leaked about the phone already. It will likely come with a 5.81-inch pinhole OLED screen and the Snapdragon 730 chip which will be mated with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage. It is tipped to feature a lone 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper.



The Pixel 4a has been delayed time and again. Google is apparently holding off the announcement because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meanwhile, Apple has already launched the new The Pixel 4a has been delayed time and again. Google is apparently holding off the announcement because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meanwhile, Apple has already launched the new iPhone SE and OnePlus is gearing up to announce the OnePlus Nord next month. It will apparently cost $299 , despite having better specs.



Google is just blowing up its chances of capturing an audience that is looking forward to a budget phone. An October release with the rumored specs will probably not cut it for most consumers.



According to an unverified rumor, there is also a possibility that the Pixel 4a will go on sale on July 13. This doesn't sound too far-fetched, as a previous report had indicated that the units are ready to go.