FCC visit reveals that a key Pixel 4 feature won't be on the Pixel 4a

And today we can tell you that the Pixel 4a has been spotted at the FCC . Once again, the latest Pixel will use an e-label and there are three model numbers: G025J, G025M, and G025N. The first model number is presumed to be for U.S. variants of the phone while the other two designate models offered in other countries. Google filed the paperwork with the FCC on April 2nd.





The Google Pixel 4a is the runner up to last year's red hot Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL . For $399, consumers were buying the amazing Google photo processing prowess that gets more done with a single camera than many manufacturers can with a multiple rear-camera setup.









The Pixel 4a (sorry boys and girls, Google doesn't play the budget 'XL' game any more) is expected to hit the market wearing a 5.81-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. That works out to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone should be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset and sport 6GB of memory, a 50% hike from last year's model. We could see versions of the phone with 64GB and 128GB of storage.Here's a stunner. The expected battery capacity of 3080mAh is larger than the 2800mAh battery on the full-size Pixel 4 ! The Pixel 4a is rumored to feature the same 12.2MP primary and 16MP telephoto cameras seen on the back of the Pixel 4