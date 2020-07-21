T-Mobile AT&T Verizon LG Android 5G

LG Velvet has come to the US and it's cheaper than we thought it would be

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 21, 2020, 11:11 AM
LG Velvet has come to the US and it's cheaper than we thought it would be
LG Velvet, the South Korean company's upper mid-tier phone which replaces the LG G9, was launched back in May. In the manufacturer's home country, the phone costs 899,800 won or $735. The handset has now made it to the US and its price is far below our expectations.

LG had reportedly said that the Velvet will be priced less than the equivalent converted amount and the general consensus was that it will be in the neighborhood of $650. Well, it turns out that the smartphone will go for even less than that in the US as the company has now confirmed that it will start at $599.

That's not bad at all for a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As you probably already know, this particular Qualcomm chip also has an in-built 5G modem.

More than raw power, LG is touting the design of the phone. The element LG seems particularly proud of is 3D Arc Design, which basically means that the edges of the 6.8-inch OLED screen and rear are symmetrically curved, which makes the phone feel more natural in your hands. It also helps that at 7.9mm, the device is pretty thin and it weighs 180 grams.

And let's not forget, the phone is compatible with LG's Dual Screen accessory, which not only increases screen estate but also facilitates multi-tasking. To help with productivity further, the smartphone also support a stylus, which is sold separately. This makes is something of a Galaxy Note series competitor, at a fraction of its price. 

And then we have got the phone's 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP depth cameras, which are aligned in descending order by size to give the appearance of falling raindrops. That's actually a welcome respite from the rectangular bumps that seem to have taken over the industry and the phone undoubtedly looks aesthetically pleasing. 

The front camera is 16MP and it is housed in a teardrop notch, and the phone can shoot 4K videos at four times the resolution of HD.

The LG Velvet packs in a 4,300mAh battery and it ships with a 25W charger. Wireless charging is also supported.  It's IP68 rated against water and dust and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other things worth mentioning are the in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and the dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG Velvet US Availability


The phone will be available stateside starting tomorrow. It will first come to AT&T, before arriving at T-Mobile and Verizon later this summer. As has become a norm for Verizon, it will be selling a special VELVET 5G UW model so that it is compatible with its Ultra Wideband network. If speed is on your mind, you might want to wait for this particular version, as a test shows that the LG Velvet 5G UW is comparable to some Snapdragon-865 powered phones out there, which is really saying something. 



Color options include Aurora Silver, Aurora Gray, Pink White, and Aurora Red. The native memory can be expanded, thanks to support for microSD card up to 2TB. The handset runs Android 10 with the company's custom skin on top. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 8GB model will be sold in the country. 

Specific pricing and colors will vary depending on carriers. 

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Velvet on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus Nord 5G is official: redefining midrange smartphones
Popular stories
At least one US carrier expects Google to eventually release a Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Testing the world's fastest 40W wireless charger vs 40W cable charging speeds

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless