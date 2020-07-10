Pixel 4a (5G) is apparently on the way too and it will have the same chip as the Pixel 5



The publication rummaged through the code of the beta version of the Google Search app and uncovered that there will be no Pixel 5 XL this year.



Previously, Google was said to be working on two Snapdragon 765G-powered devices codenamed "redfin" and "bramble" and they were believed to be the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, respectively.



Well, turns out bramble refers to the Pixel 4a (5G). As you probably already know, the Snapdragon 765G has an integrated 5G modem, and now it seems like the same chip will be powering both the not-so-flagship Pixel 5 and the midtier Pixel 4a (5G).





What would set the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5g) apart?



Now, it's a little hard to fathom why Google would want its high-end and midrange devices to offer the same core specs. At the same time, it sounds like a smart strategy. Per a report, the Pixel 5 will sport a 120Hz screen and the company will probably equip it with more RAM and storage than the Pixel 4a (5G) too. And of course, it will likely have a better build quality and more capable camera system.





The Pixel 4a (5G), on the other, will presumably not have any bells and whistles and retain a 60Hz screen. The inclusion of 5G would allow the device to compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord 5G



The code snippets have also revealed that the Pixel 4a will be powered by the Snapdragon 730, which is something we have heard before as well, so no surprises there.





The Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch punch-hole screen, 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It will likely have a 3,080mAh battery inside and offer a 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. The Pixel 4a (5G) will seemingly inherit these specs.



As for the Pixel 5, last we heard Google is still finalizing details and everything we have heard so far about it is subject to change. We do think that the company will retire the Soli Radar sensor and focus on the basics.




