Android Google

Google Pixel 4a Geekbench listing implies all hope is not lost

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 24, 2020, 4:11 PM
Google Pixel 4a Geekbench listing implies all hope is not lost
Google's 2020 smartphone lineup reportedly includes three phones: the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 4a. The LTE Pixel 4, which will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 730, has now been seen on Geekbench 5, as spotted by Tom's Guide.

The Pixel 4a variant mentioned on Geekbench has 6GB of RAM and it runs Android 10, unsurprisingly. The phone achieved a single-core score of 551 and a multi-core score of 1,655. This is a decent improvement over last year's Pixel 3a, which got single-core and multi-core scores of 344 and 1,287, respectively.


Since the Snapdragon 765G-powered OnePlus Nord is fresh out of the oven, we don't have its authentic results yet, but per a listing that popped up before its release, it managed a single-core score of 613 and a multi-core score of 1,850.

Also bear in mind that the Pixel 4a will likely be optimized further by Google and thus its real-life performance will probably be pretty good for a mid-tier phone.

Of course, it likely wouldn't hold a candle to Apple's iPhone SE as far as performance is concerned, given that it has the same flagship chip as the iPhone 11.

Pixel 4a could be the phone to watch out for if you want a mid-tier device


With an alleged price tag of $349, the Pixel 4a will be $50 cheaper than the iPhone SE and nearly $110 less costly than the OnePlus Nord, which is not coming to North America.

It will reportedly sport a 5.81-inch punch-hole screen, a lone 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Knowing Google's camera wizardry, this underdog might actually steal all the limelight.

It is expected to offer up to 128GB of storage and pack a 3,080mAh battery. A 90Hz refresh rate could be on the cards too but not an in-display fingerprint reader.

Google was apparently supposed to launch the phone in May but after multiple delays, it might arrive on August 3. The Barely Blue model has seemingly being killed, and it will only be available in the Just Black hue.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Red hot rumor calls for September 8th unveiling of the 5G iPhone 12 models, AirPower, more
Popular stories
Back-to-school shopping guide: phones, tablets, headphones, all the tech you need
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
A challenge! Try going out without taking your phone, then share with us how it went

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless