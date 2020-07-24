Google Pixel 4a Geekbench listing implies all hope is not lost
Google's 2020 smartphone lineup reportedly includes three phones: the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 4a. The LTE Pixel 4, which will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 730, has now been seen on Geekbench 5, as spotted by Tom's Guide.
The Pixel 4a variant mentioned on Geekbench has 6GB of RAM and it runs Android 10, unsurprisingly. The phone achieved a single-core score of 551 and a multi-core score of 1,655. This is a decent improvement over last year's Pixel 3a, which got single-core and multi-core scores of 344 and 1,287, respectively.
Since the Snapdragon 765G-powered OnePlus Nord is fresh out of the oven, we don't have its authentic results yet, but per a listing that popped up before its release, it managed a single-core score of 613 and a multi-core score of 1,850.
Also bear in mind that the Pixel 4a will likely be optimized further by Google and thus its real-life performance will probably be pretty good for a mid-tier phone.
Of course, it likely wouldn't hold a candle to Apple's iPhone SE as far as performance is concerned, given that it has the same flagship chip as the iPhone 11.
Pixel 4a could be the phone to watch out for if you want a mid-tier device
With an alleged price tag of $349, the Pixel 4a will be $50 cheaper than the iPhone SE and nearly $110 less costly than the OnePlus Nord, which is not coming to North America.
It will reportedly sport a 5.81-inch punch-hole screen, a lone 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Knowing Google's camera wizardry, this underdog might actually steal all the limelight.
It is expected to offer up to 128GB of storage and pack a 3,080mAh battery. A 90Hz refresh rate could be on the cards too but not an in-display fingerprint reader.
Google was apparently supposed to launch the phone in May but after multiple delays, it might arrive on August 3. The Barely Blue model has seemingly being killed, and it will only be available in the Just Black hue.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 4a leaks (10 updates)
-
Now reading
24 July Google Pixel 4a Geekbench listing implies all hope is not lost
-
21 July At least one US carrier expects Google to eventually release a Pixel 4a 5G
-
14 July These Pixel 4a vs Pixel 5G size renders aim to bring order into the Google Pixel 2020 chaos
-
13 July Google Pixel 4a render appears on Google Store, but it's still not official
-
10 July Pixel 4a (5G) is apparently on the way too and it will have the same chip as the Pixel 5