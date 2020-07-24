Google Pixel 4a Geekbench listing implies all hope is not lost



The Pixel 4a variant mentioned on Geekbench has 6GB of RAM and it runs Android 10, unsurprisingly. The phone achieved a single-core score of 551 and a multi-core score of 1,655. This is a decent improvement over last year's Pixel 3a , which got single-core and multi-core scores of 344 and 1,287, respectively.







Since the Snapdragon 765G-powered Since the Snapdragon 765G-powered OnePlus Nord is fresh out of the oven, we don't have its authentic results yet, but per a listing that popped up before its release, it managed a single-core score of 613 and a multi-core score of 1,850.



Also bear in mind that the Pixel 4a will likely be optimized further by Google and thus its real-life performance will probably be pretty good for a mid-tier phone.





Pixel 4a could be the phone to watch out for if you want a mid-tier device





With an alleged price tag of $349, the Pixel 4a will be $50 cheaper than the iPhone SE and nearly $110 less costly than the OnePlus Nord, which is not coming to North America.



It will reportedly sport a 5.81-inch punch-hole screen, a lone 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Knowing Google's camera wizardry, this underdog might actually steal all the limelight.