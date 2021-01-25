Google Photos gets a long overdue redesign for Android tablets

Google
made all sorts of changes
to its Photos app, and not just on the outside. However, most of these changes were only visible to smartphone users, but that's because Google didn't take into consideration Android tablet users.
Over the weekend, Google made a step towards changing the status quo. A new tablet UI for Google Photos users on Android is now being rolled out to select users, according to a new thread on Reddit
(via 9to5google
).
With the updated version of Google Photos
, Android tablet users are offered a much better visual experience. Everything fits better on the entire screen and many of the features have been optimized for large displays. For example, a new top bar that lets you search for things changes its position according to the size of the screen.
The navigation scroller has been moved from the bottom to the left side of the app. A couple of tabs have been repositioned for better use on a larger screen, such as Photos, Explore, Sharing, and Library.
Last but not least, Android tablet users will now have quick access to On Device, Utilities, Archive, and Trash. The latest version of Google Photos doesn't seem to be available for download via the Google Play Store, so you'll have to wait for the update to arrive on your tablet. The iOS version of the app did not receive the same changes yet.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!