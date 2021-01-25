Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Android Tablets Apps Google

Google Photos gets a long overdue redesign for Android tablets

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 25, 2021, 2:06 AM
Google Photos gets a long overdue redesign for Android tablets
Google made all sorts of changes to its Photos app, and not just on the outside. However, most of these changes were only visible to smartphone users, but that's because Google didn't take into consideration Android tablet users.

Over the weekend, Google made a step towards changing the status quo. A new tablet UI for Google Photos users on Android is now being rolled out to select users, according to a new thread on Reddit (via 9to5google).

With the updated version of Google Photos, Android tablet users are offered a much better visual experience. Everything fits better on the entire screen and many of the features have been optimized for large displays. For example, a new top bar that lets you search for things changes its position according to the size of the screen.

The navigation scroller has been moved from the bottom to the left side of the app. A couple of tabs have been repositioned for better use on a larger screen, such as Photos, Explore, Sharing, and Library.

Last but not least, Android tablet users will now have quick access to On Device, Utilities, Archive, and Trash. The latest version of Google Photos doesn't seem to be available for download via the Google Play Store, so you'll have to wait for the update to arrive on your tablet. The iOS version of the app did not receive the same changes yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 could bring a major breakthrough this year
Popular stories
Sony is reviving its Xperia Compact smartphone series
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless