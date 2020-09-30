Google Photos update makes photo editing on Android a breeze

The Pixel 5
and Pixel 4a 5G
are not the only new products revealed today by Google. A couple of newsworthy information regarding Google-made software was announced as well, so if you're using an Android smartphone, this is certainly for you.
One of the most important software-related announcements
made by Google
today involves its Photos app. A new update is now rolling to Google Photos on Android, which makes the app's photo editing features easier to use than ever before.
All that is possible thanks to the new, more helpful editor that features smart suggestions and easy-to-use granular adjustments. The latest update adds a new tab in the editor that uses Google's machine learning algorithm to offer users suggestions suitable to the specific photo they're editing.
Google Photos' new Portrait Light feature
Suggestions offered to users involve various photo editing features like Enhance, Color Pop, brightness, contrast, and portrait effects. However, in the coming months, Google plans to add even more suggestions to Pixel
devices.
Besides the smart suggestions, the update adds a new layout for the editor that makes it easier to take advantage of granular edits, including brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth, and more.
A new Portrait Light editing feature will also be coming to Pixel 4a 5G
and Pixel 5
. This specific feature uses the same machine learning algorithms to further enhance the lighting on faces in portraits. Portrait Light can be added to regular photos too, not just to those captured in Portrait mode. Although it will first be available only on Pixel 4a
(5G) and Pixel 5, Google plans to add the feature to more Pixel devices soon.
As far as the new editor goes, Google Photos users can expect to get it as early as today. The new update is now rolling out to the app on Android, so make sure to download it via the Google Play Store
.