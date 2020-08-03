Apps Deals Wireless service Games Google

Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 03, 2020, 4:22 PM
Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers
Google is trying to shoot two birds with one stone and announced that those who purchase a Chromebook will receive a lot of freebies, including some of its services. Many of these promotions aren't really new but a couple were added recently, so we thought to bring them up for those interested.

First off, those who buy a Chromebook will receive 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro. But that's not all. Google and Dropbox have teamed up to offer 200GB of cloud storage, which is split between the two services. The offer requires you to have an account on both Dropbox and Google services.

The deal is available for 12 months after which you'll have to pay a monthly subscription. The same goes for Disney+ and Google Stadia Pro services, which cost $7 and $10 per month after the first three months.

If you're still not convinced to buy a Chromebook, Google several other freebies (via XDA Developers) available to those who take the deal:

  • $20 discount towards Stadia Premiere Edition (only applicable for Google’s in-house Pixelbook/Pixelbook Go/Pixel Slate)
  • Free The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends
  • Free Stardew Valley game
  • 30 days of free Calm Premium
  • Free in-app item pack for Fallout Shelter
  • Free Duet Display
  • 1 year of free VSCO membership
  • 6 months of free Squid Premium

All the above promotions are listed on Google's store and as long as you buy a Chromebook, you'll get all these perks. Keep in mind that perks that involve free subscriptions are only available to new subscribers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true
Popular stories
Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones getting a massive discount on Amazon
Popular stories
This new Samsung Galaxy phone is free if you join T-Mobile
Popular stories
Snag a brand-new, unlocked LG V50 5G for $360, no strings attached
Popular stories
Best Buy has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on sale at a discount right off the bat
Popular stories
Some of the best Anker charging accessories are on sale at crazy low prices on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless