Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers
The deal is available for 12 months after which you'll have to pay a monthly subscription. The same goes for Disney+ and Google Stadia Pro services, which cost $7 and $10 per month after the first three months.
- $20 discount towards Stadia Premiere Edition (only applicable for Google’s in-house Pixelbook/Pixelbook Go/Pixel Slate)
- Free The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends
- Free Stardew Valley game
- 30 days of free Calm Premium
- Free in-app item pack for Fallout Shelter
- Free Duet Display
- 1 year of free VSCO membership
- 6 months of free Squid Premium
All the above promotions are listed on Google's store and as long as you buy a Chromebook, you'll get all these perks. Keep in mind that perks that involve free subscriptions are only available to new subscribers.