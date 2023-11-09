Futuristic AI Pin "no-screen smartphone" device details surface: $699 price plus subscription

T-Mobile

The documents obtained by The Verge emphasize Humane's ambition for the Pin to stand as a fully standalone device, not just an accessory to your smartphone. The $699 purchase includes the Pin, a charger, and two battery boosters.However, there is also a $24 monthly fee for a Humane Subscription. This subscription includes a phone number, cell data on Humane's wireless service (running on's network), cloud storage for photos and videos, and the ability to make unlimited queries of AI models.Operating on an operating system named Cosmos, the Pin transcends the traditional app-centric approach. Humane envisions a seamless system that can invoke various AIs and tools as needed. The Pin boasts features like generating messages in your voice, summarizing your email inbox, language translation, and identifying food for nutritional information.There is also support for Tidal music streaming, which includes an "AI DJ" that selects music based on your context. Additionally, the Pin promises AI-centric photography features, likely to be revealed during the official launch.To manage the device, Humane offers a tool called Humane.center, where users can set up and customize their Pin before using it.Humane, founded by ex-Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2018, has been a mysterious player in the AI landscape. However, with the impending launch of the AI Pin, the company is stepping into the spotlight, finally unveiling its innovative work.