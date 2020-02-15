Dark mode is coming to Facebook Lite before the main app
The new Dark Mode toggle can be found in the Settings menu, so it's very easy to find. Simply enable the dark theme by flipping the toggle to the right and your Facebook Lite app should go … black. Well, it's more like a very dark gray rather than black, but it's more than enough to help take some of the strain off your eyes.
Facebook Lite's dark theme implementation goes beyond just some sections of the app, so once you enable it, all tabs and menus of the app will appear in dark gray. Reports about Facebook Lite's new dark mode date from last month, but it looks like a wider rollout has just begun, so expect to see the new feature on your phone very soon if you don't have it already.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):