Android Apps

Dark mode is coming to Facebook Lite before the main app

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 15, 2020, 1:35 AM
Dark mode is coming to Facebook Lite before the main app
Facebook Lite, the app offers only specific features that you'll find in the full-fledged app, is getting a dark theme these days. Ironically, users of the main Facebook app are still waiting for the same feature to be added.

Anyway, if you're using Facebook Lite, which is only available in certain regions, mostly those with spotty network connections, you'll be happy to know that a new Dark Mode option has been added to the app, AndroidPolice reports.

The new Dark Mode toggle can be found in the Settings menu, so it's very easy to find. Simply enable the dark theme by flipping the toggle to the right and your Facebook Lite app should go … black. Well, it's more like a very dark gray rather than black, but it's more than enough to help take some of the strain off your eyes.

Facebook Lite's dark theme implementation goes beyond just some sections of the app, so once you enable it, all tabs and menus of the app will appear in dark gray. Reports about Facebook Lite's new dark mode date from last month, but it looks like a wider rollout has just begun, so expect to see the new feature on your phone very soon if you don't have it already.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Verizon prices the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and reacts to T-Mobile's Sprint merger
Verizon prices the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and reacts to T-Mobile's Sprint merger

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless