Destiny 2 is coming to Android and iOS via Microsoft's Project xCloud
During its Xbox Game Showcase earlier this week, Microsoft revealed that Destiny 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in September. Since the game will be part of the subscription service, those who pay for Ultimate will have the option to play Destiny 2 on the go on their phone or tablet, from the cloud.
All expansion starting with Forsaken will be available for free along with Destiny 2 for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It's also worth adding that the next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, will drop on November 10 and will be free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch.