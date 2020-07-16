iOS Android Microsoft Games

Microsoft to launch Project xCloud streaming game service in September

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 16, 2020, 1:47 PM
Microsoft to launch Project xCloud streaming game service in September
After several months in beta, Microsoft will launch its Project xCloud streaming game service in September. The service is meant to bring console-quality games to smart TVs, smartphones (Android and iOS), as well as low-end PCs.

Unlike NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service, Project xCloud doesn't require users to buy their games. At the moment, Microsoft's cloud streaming service hosts around 50 titles, but more are likely to be added after launch, including those launched on Microsoft's next-generation console, the Xbox Series X.

Project xCloud will only be available in supported countries at launch, although Microsoft failed to list any of the regions where the service will be introduced. Still, we can safely assume that it will be made available in the United States and the UK, but some European countries like Spain are likely to get it too.

It's also important to mention that Project xCloud will be available for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, more than 100 Xbox Games Pass titles will be playable on Android or iOS phones and tablets. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $15 per month and includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and, starting September, Project xCloud.

Currently, Project xCloud features support for Sony's DualShock 4 controllers, but we expect other third-party controllers to be added to the list of compatible accessories. Also, Microsoft confirmed that this isn't the final name of the service, so we'll have to wait until September to learn it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
OnePlus says that the 5G Nord could end up coming to the U.S.
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G is starting to sound positively dreamy
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II loses to iPhone and Galaxy in our blind camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless