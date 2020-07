Microsoft to launch Project xCloud streaming game service in September

After several months in beta, Microsoft will launch its Project xCloud streaming game service in September. The service is meant to bring console-quality games to smart TVs, smartphones (Android and iOS), as well as low-end PCs.Unlike NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service, Project xCloud doesn't require users to buy their games. At the moment, Microsoft's cloud streaming service hosts around 50 titles, but more are likely to be added after launch, including those launched on Microsoft's next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. Project xCloud will only be available in supported countries at launch, although Microsoft failed to list any of the regions where the service will be introduced. Still, we can safely assume that it will be made available in the United States and the UK, but some European countries like Spain are likely to get it too.It's also important to mention that Project xCloud will be available for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, more than 100 Xbox Games Pass titles will be playable on Android or iOS phones and tablets. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $15 per month and includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and, starting September, Project xCloud.Currently, Project xCloud features support for Sony's DualShock 4 controllers, but we expect other third-party controllers to be added to the list of compatible accessories. Also, Microsoft confirmed that this isn't the final name of the service, so we'll have to wait until September to learn it.