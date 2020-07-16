Microsoft to launch Project xCloud streaming game service in September
Project xCloud will only be available in supported countries at launch, although Microsoft failed to list any of the regions where the service will be introduced. Still, we can safely assume that it will be made available in the United States and the UK, but some European countries like Spain are likely to get it too.
It's also important to mention that Project xCloud will be available for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, more than 100 Xbox Games Pass titles will be playable on Android or iOS phones and tablets. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $15 per month and includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and, starting September, Project xCloud.
Currently, Project xCloud features support for Sony's DualShock 4 controllers, but we expect other third-party controllers to be added to the list of compatible accessories. Also, Microsoft confirmed that this isn't the final name of the service, so we'll have to wait until September to learn it.