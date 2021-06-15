Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!
Jun 15, 2021, 7:34 AM
Running from June 14-June 20, or, just before Amazon Prime Day starts, Samsung is discounting its TVs, fridges, laptops, and, of course, Galaxy phones, the deals we are most interested in.
Samsung Discover event Galaxy phone deals
Of note are the following Samsung Discover deals, but there is something for everyone and in every price range, so hurry up before June 20 ends the sales event:
- Free Galaxy Tab S7 with Galaxy Z Fold 2 purchase.
- Up to $1500 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a trade-in.
- 10% off when you purchase two or more products from different categories.
- Complete a purchase and get a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit.
- Great savings on bundles.
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Get an extra 10% off when you buy 2 or more.
$700 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Get an extra 10% off when you buy 2 or more.
$700 off (70%) Trade-in
$299 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Get an extra 10% off when you buy 2 or more.
$1500 off (75%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Bundle includes Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G unlocked, Watch3, Buds Pro, a S-View Cover with S-Pen and a Wireless Charger Trio.
$610 off (30%) Trade-in
$1399 99
$2009 95
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Get $100 off Galaxy S21+ 5G.
$800 off (80%) Trade-in
$199 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Get Galaxy S21 5G with Galaxy Watch Active2 and Buds Pro
$550 off (69%) Trade-in
$249 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Galaxy Watch Active2 and Buds Pro
$200 off (29%) Trade-in
$499 99
$699 99
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Buy Galaxy S21 5G device and get up to $750 credit when you add a new line of service with carrier financing.
$750 off (94%)
$49 99 /mo
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Buy Note 20 Ultra 5G device and get up to $450 credit when you add a new line of service with carrier financing.
$450 off (35%)
$849 99 /mo
$1299 99
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Buy Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G device and get up to $600 credit when you add a new line of service with carrier financing.
$600 off (33%)
$1199 99 /mo
$1799 99
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
$650 off (54%) Trade-in
$549 99 /mo
$1199 99
