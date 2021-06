Big 'Discover Samsung' sale preempts Amazon Prime Day, check out all the Galaxy phone deals!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Running from June 14-June 20, or, just before Amazon Prime Day starts, Samsung is discounting its TVs, fridges, laptops, and, of course, Galaxy phones, the deals we are most interested in.

Samsung Discover event Galaxy phone deals





Of note are the following Samsung Discover deals , but there is something for everyone and in every price range, so hurry up before June 20 ends the sales event:





Free Galaxy Tab S7 with Galaxy Z Fold 2 purchase.

Up to $1500 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a trade-in.

10% off when you purchase two or more products from different categories.

Complete a purchase and get a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit.

Great savings on bundles.









