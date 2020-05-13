Best tablets for kids

Amazon Fire HD 8

Best cheap tablets

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019)

Amazon Fire HD 10

onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro

Amazon's super affordable 8-inch tablet features easy-to-use parental controls, and with an optional subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, kids can enjoy over 20,000 kid-friendly titles, including books, games, educational apps, movies, TV shows and more.Instead of the usual Android, Amazon's Fire tablets run on Fire OS, which is based on Android, but has a more user-friendly UI and its own app store.Here we'll take a look at cheaper tablets with larger screens, better suited for longer content watching sessions.Arguably the overall best tablet on this list, the base 2019 iPad is a powerful, affordable 10.2-inch option perfect for entertainment and even education, thanks to its support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, as well as a perfectly suitable gaming tablet.Despite its low cost, it runs popular games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, PubG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile on mid to high settings with no problems.If size isn't an issue, as it's quite a large device, and weighs 483 grams, about as much as two large phones put together, this iPad may be the best match for most uses and users, and the best bang for your buck on this list.Like with the iPad Mini 5, parental controls are available, as well the option for an Apple Arcade subscription.The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, and much like the Fire HD 8, it has easy parental controls and plenty of child-friendly content that can be accessed via an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription.It's also a good tablet for light gaming, reading and watching online entertainment at 1080p HD. Its 2 gigabytes of RAM don't sound like much, but Amazon's Fire operating system is well optimized, so it generally performs very well. Despite using its own app store and not Google Play, streaming services such as Amazon Video, Netflix, HBO NOW, and more are all available.Walmart has its own brand of highly affordable tablets, with the onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro featuring decent specs for its highly competitive price.With 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and Android 10 on board, it's a suitable device for watching online entertainment and light gaming. Also, Android 10 comes with handy parental control features built into its Digital Wellbeing settings app.