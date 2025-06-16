Home Discussions You are here No direct login link? Question silverfang77 • Published: Jun 16, 2025, 7:57 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. silverfang77 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2w ago ... Why isn't there a simple login link anymore, instead of having to go through all the register rigmarole? Like Reactions All Quote ivan.k Phonearena team • 2w ago ↵silverfang77 said: Why isn't there a simple login link anymore, instead of having to go through all the register rigmarole? ... The easiest way to log in is from the navigation menu, there is a button to sign in/ sign up. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? See all discussions
Why isn't there a simple login link anymore, instead of having to go through all the register rigmarole?