iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE

The iPhone 16 Pro uses an LTPO OLED display. | Video credit — Apple

Apple has been trying to shift to BOE for years, mainly because this will result in a reduction of manufacturing costs. However, the company isn’t willing to compromise its flagship experience, and even debuted its in-house cellular modem on the budget



Samsung is also concerned about rising costs, especially now that 2 nm chips are around the corner and cost significantly more. According to reports,



However, BOE has been unable to pass these tests. Furthermore, LG Display’s recent large investments have industry experts wondering whether the company already has sizable orders lined up. Both Samsung and LG have reportedly begun mass manufacturing of displays for theseries.