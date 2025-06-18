You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)

T-Mobile account, you can grab a new Revvl Tab 2 on T-Mobile 's dime via 24 monthly bill credits. T-Mobile unveiled today the second generation of its Revvl Tablet . The Revvl Tab 2 supports 5G and will be priced at only $169.99 when it is released online and in stores on June 26th. The Revvl Tab 2 features a 10.1-inch HD display (1280 x 800 resolution), dual stereo speakers, and Gemini AI . If you agree to add a new tablet line ($10+/month plan w/AutoPay) to youraccount, you can grab a new Revvl Tab 2 on's dime via 24 monthly bill credits.





Over at Metro, existing customers (with thirty days or more of tenure) adding a new tablet line priced at $20 per month or more will get the Revvl Tab 2 for free. New customers will pay just $49.99 for the Revvl Tab 2 when they add a new tablet line priced at $20 or more per month. Both new and existing Metro customers must have a Metro smartphone plan to take advantage of this deal. The tablet comes with a limited lifetime warranty.





We can fill out the rest of the specs by telling you that the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC will be under the hood. The chip is built by TSMC using its 6nm process node and is not a flagship chip which could impact the performance of the tablet. The Revvl Tab 2 features 4GB of RAM and it comes with 64GB of native storage that can be expanded to a whopping 2 TB thanks to its microSD slot. The tablet carries a nice-sized 6000 mAh battery allowing you to take it wherever you go to watch streaming content.





T-Mobile Revvl Tab 2 is available in your favorite color assuming that your favorite color is black. The Revvl Tab 2 also includes AI integration with Google's Gemini. You need to have some mention of AI when promoting a new device these days.

The tablet has Android 14 pre-installed (as you might know, Google just released Android 16 ). It will feature an 8MP camera in the back along with an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper.





The Revvl Tab 2 is the sequel to the Revvl Tab 5G which was released nearly two years ago. That tablet had two rear cameras (8 MP wide, 2 MP depth) and an 8MP selfie-snapper in front.

