The affordable MacBook Upgrade Program that’s built for Apple lovers

This story is sponsored by Upgraded. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Hardware ages and gets outdated quickly. MacBooks are expensive, and upgrading and reselling your old device is a headache.
If only there was a way to always get the newest MacBook model, hassle free. Something like the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is Apple’s subscription that gives you the newest iPhone every year, without the hassle of selling your old one or dealing with refurbishing it yourself.
Upgraded is a new company that has two basic principles at its core: make it easy for you to always have the newest MacBook model; and create a steady “circular economy” of tech, where devices are given new life, and the precious resources that they are made up of are used efficiently.
So, how does it work?
First, repeat the purchase process by logging in and choosing your next MacBook. Upgraded will send you your new MacBook, and you then have one week to transfer your data and send the old one back. They’ll pay off the 12 remaining payments of your old device, and you’ll start another 36 month financing plan on the new one. (Again with the option to upgrade after 24 payments).
So, no second hand resale hassle, no need to look for the best “trade-in” offers — the Upgraded program is a one-stop-shop that always gets the newest laptop in your hands.
It’s generally a good idea to wipe the data and reset the old MacBook before sending it in. In any case, however, Upgraded will perform a “military-grade wipe” before putting the device back in circulation. The old MacBook will be cleaned up and refurbished, then sold to be used by someone else instead of collecting dust.
Let’s say two years have passed and you are still quite happy with your Mac. You just don’t want to deal with setting up a new one when the old one is still doing its job just fine.
Upgraded makes it easy at a great price point thanks to the 36-month financing, and its incredibly simple upgrade process. Again, Apple Care+ included, too!
Upgraded is a team of “Mac lovers, and environment lovers”. The startup has set off to change the concept of ownership when it comes to tech. Being subscribed to a service that always gets you the newest device is pretty cool, but knowing that your old one will still be in the right hands and put to use is even better.
Experts in the industry seem to agree — Upgraded is backed by OpenAI president Greg Brockman and influential startup accelerator Y Combinator (YC).
And with Apple announcing new features and macOS updates at WWDC, there’s never been a better time to upgrade and make sure your Mac is ready for what’s next.
Head to getupgraded.com and choose your next MacBook today.
- MacBooks are supplied GatorTec - an Apple Premium partner
- Prices start at $33.28/mo for the MacBook Air, and $52.17/mo for the MacBook Pro
- You can choose the exact specs for your new MacBook, Apple Care+ is always included
- Financing is provided by Affirm with rates as low as 0% APR
- Devices are bought on 36 month financing plan, you can choose to upgrade after 24 months
MacBook Air from $33.28/mo | MacBook Pro from $52.17/mo
What happens when it’s time to upgrade?
What if I don’t want to upgrade?
Well, then simply finish your remaining payments and it’s yours to keep forever.
Who is the MacBook Upgraded program for?
- Professionals who need reliable battery life and peak performance will always benefit from always having a fresh laptop. Heavy tasks like video or audio editing tend to cook batteries a little bit faster, and a dropped battery capacity can not only give you less work time, but also drop performance.
- Developers, admins, remote-working backend developers: these are professionals who either benefit from or pretty much need to have the latest hardware to optimize for.
- Power-users that enjoy having the best tech but don’t enjoy dealing with re-selling and bargain hunting through multiple platforms.
Who is Upgraded?
MacBook Air from $33.28/mo | MacBook Pro from $52.17/mo
