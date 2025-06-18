The affordable MacBook Upgrade Program that’s built for Apple lovers

This story is sponsored by Upgraded. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







Upgraded is like Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, but for MacBooks.

MacBooks are supplied GatorTec - an Apple Premium partner

Prices start at $33.28/mo for the MacBook Air, and $52.17/mo for the MacBook Pro

You can choose the exact specs for your new MacBook, Apple Care+ is always included

Financing is provided by Affirm with rates as low as 0% APR

Devices are bought on 36 month financing plan, you can choose to upgrade after 24 months

MacBook Air from $33.28/mo | MacBook Pro from $52.17/mo

What happens when it’s time to upgrade?

What if I don’t want to upgrade?

Who is the MacBook Upgraded program for?

Professionals who need reliable battery life and peak performance will always benefit from always having a fresh laptop. Heavy tasks like video or audio editing tend to cook batteries a little bit faster, and a dropped battery capacity can not only give you less work time, but also drop performance.

Developers, admins, remote-working backend developers: these are professionals who either benefit from or pretty much need to have the latest hardware to optimize for.

Power-users that enjoy having the best tech but don’t enjoy dealing with re-selling and bargain hunting through multiple platforms.

Who is Upgraded?

