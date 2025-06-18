Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The affordable MacBook Upgrade Program that's built for Apple lovers

Upgraded makes it easy to get a new MacBook, even easier to upgrade it after two years!

By
0comments
Promo image of the MacBook Upgraded program
This story is sponsored by Upgraded. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

In 2025, laptops have become ubiquitous tools for anyone, from the digital creator, to the office professional, to the casual at-home user. And Apple’s MacBooks sit comfortably at the top of that food chain. Ever since the M-class chips were announced, the entire lineup of Apple laptops came to life with faster speeds, better battery life, and a new slew of apps developed specifically for Apple silicon.

While we love the entertainment capabilities and work prowess of your typical MacBook, there are two realities that are always hard to ignore.

Hardware ages and gets outdated quickly. MacBooks are expensive, and upgrading and reselling your old device is a headache.

If only there was a way to always get the newest MacBook model, hassle free. Something like the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is Apple’s subscription that gives you the newest iPhone every year, without the hassle of selling your old one or dealing with refurbishing it yourself.

Well, now there is!

Upgraded is like Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, but for MacBooks.




Upgraded is a new company that has two basic principles at its core: make it easy for you to always have the newest MacBook model; and create a steady “circular economy” of tech, where devices are given new life, and the precious resources that they are made up of are used efficiently.

So, how does it work?

  • MacBooks are supplied GatorTec - an Apple Premium partner
  • Prices start at $33.28/mo for the MacBook Air, and $52.17/mo for the MacBook Pro
  • You can choose the exact specs for your new MacBook, Apple Care+ is always included
  • Financing is provided by Affirm with rates as low as 0% APR
  • Devices are bought on 36 month financing plan, you can choose to upgrade after 24 months

What happens when it’s time to upgrade?




First, repeat the purchase process by logging in and choosing your next MacBook. Upgraded will send you your new MacBook, and you then have one week to transfer your data and send the old one back. They’ll pay off the 12 remaining payments of your old device, and you’ll start another 36 month financing plan on the new one. (Again with the option to upgrade after 24 payments).

So, no second hand resale hassle, no need to look for the best “trade-in” offers — the Upgraded program is a one-stop-shop that always gets the newest laptop in your hands.

It’s generally a good idea to wipe the data and reset the old MacBook before sending it in. In any case, however, Upgraded will perform a “military-grade wipe” before putting the device back in circulation. The old MacBook will be cleaned up and refurbished, then sold to be used by someone else instead of collecting dust.

Recommended Stories

What if I don’t want to upgrade?


Let’s say two years have passed and you are still quite happy with your Mac. You just don’t want to deal with setting up a new one when the old one is still doing its job just fine.

Well, then simply finish your remaining payments and it’s yours to keep forever.

Who is the MacBook Upgraded program for?


  • Professionals who need reliable battery life and peak performance will always benefit from always having a fresh laptop. Heavy tasks like video or audio editing tend to cook batteries a little bit faster, and a dropped battery capacity can not only give you less work time, but also drop performance.
  • Developers, admins, remote-working backend developers: these are professionals who either benefit from or pretty much need to have the latest hardware to optimize for.
  • Power-users that enjoy having the best tech but don’t enjoy dealing with re-selling and bargain hunting through multiple platforms.

Upgraded makes it easy at a great price point thanks to the 36-month financing, and its incredibly simple upgrade process. Again, Apple Care+ included, too!

Who is Upgraded?


Upgraded is a team of “Mac lovers, and environment lovers”. The startup has set off to change the concept of ownership when it comes to tech. Being subscribed to a service that always gets you the newest device is pretty cool, but knowing that your old one will still be in the right hands and put to use is even better.

Experts in the industry seem to agree — Upgraded is backed by OpenAI president Greg Brockman and influential startup accelerator Y Combinator (YC).

And with Apple announcing new features and macOS updates at WWDC, there’s never been a better time to upgrade and make sure your Mac is ready for what’s next.
Head to getupgraded.com and choose your next MacBook today.

Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
