These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
You have six days (or less) to get the ageless iPhone 15 at killer prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage variants with 1-year warranties included.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you still consider the 2023-released iPhone 15 to be among the greatest phones money can buy right now? I can't say I disagree with you on that, although I definitely wouldn't recommend spending $699 (or more) on a two-year-old 6.1-inch handset with two rear-facing cameras and a 60Hz refresh rate-limited display in tow.
At $549.99 and up, however, the value equation is certainly worth reevaluating for budget-conscious Apple fans, and at $649.99 in a 512GB storage configuration, this bad boy undeniably provides unrivaled bang for your buck despite its advanced age.
Yes, you can purchase a digital hoarder-friendly iPhone 15 model for only 650 bucks from Woot at the time of this writing, thus saving a whopping $350 compared to the regular price of such a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit at Apple's official US e-store.
The "catch" is rather predictable, but you're actually looking at "pristine" devices here that have "never been in customer hands" instead of your typical refurb sold by Woot at unbeatable discounts. Perhaps most importantly, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year warranty whether you choose a "pristine" 512GB iPhone 15 or a cheaper 128 or 256GB storage variant.
The latter two are available for $549.99 and $579.99 respectively after decent but not colossal markdowns from Apple's regular prices of $699 and $799 respectively for brand-new iPhone 15 units, and across the board, you're strongly advised to hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late.
Technically, Woot is planning to keep this killer new deal going until June 25, but with only the one black color option in stock as I write this as far as all three storage configurations are concerned, there's no way inventories will last more than a day or two.
The best comparable first-party Amazon offer is for a "renewed premium" version of the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage, which is actually a few bucks under Woot's limited-time listing, at least in a green hue. But that deal is unsurprisingly handled by a third-party seller rather than the e-commerce giant itself, and the warranty conditions are unspecified, which is never a good sign.
19 Jun, 2025These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
24 Feb, 2025Apple's old iPhone 15 is an arguably better option than the new iPhone 16e at a lower price today
29 Jan, 2025Ultra-rare deal makes several iPhone 15 Pro Max variants cheaper than ever with 1-year warranty
22 Oct, 2024Probably the best iPhone 15 deal to date has just gotten better for a limited time
23 Sep, 2024Unimpressed by the iPhone 16? Now's the time to get Apple's iPhone 15 at a killer price!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: