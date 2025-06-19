These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts





At $549.99 and up, however, the value equation is certainly worth reevaluating for budget-conscious At $549.99 and up, however, the value equation is certainly worth reevaluating for budget-conscious Apple fans, and at $649.99 in a 512GB storage configuration, this bad boy undeniably provides unrivaled bang for your buck despite its advanced age.

Yes, you can purchase a digital hoarder-friendly iPhone 15 model for only 650 bucks from Woot at the time of this writing, thus saving a whopping $350 compared to the regular price of such a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit at Apple's official US e-store.





The "catch" is rather predictable, but you're actually looking at "pristine" devices here that have "never been in customer hands" instead of your typical refurb sold by Woot at unbeatable discounts. Perhaps most importantly, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year warranty whether you choose a "pristine" 512GB iPhone 15 or a cheaper 128 or 256GB storage variant.

The latter two are available for $549.99 and $579.99 respectively after decent but not colossal markdowns from Apple's regular prices of $699 and $799 respectively for brand-new iPhone 15 units, and across the board, you're strongly advised to hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late.





Technically, Woot is planning to keep this killer new deal going until June 25, but with only the one black color option in stock as I write this as far as all three storage configurations are concerned, there's no way inventories will last more than a day or two.





The best comparable first-party Amazon offer is for a "renewed premium" version of the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage, which is actually a few bucks under Woot's limited-time listing, at least in a green hue. But that deal is unsurprisingly handled by a third-party seller rather than the e-commerce giant itself, and the warranty conditions are unspecified, which is never a good sign.

