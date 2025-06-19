Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart

Upgraded sound, new features, and now—a lower price. Grab the JBL Flip 7 and save at Walmart!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person's hands holding the JBL Flip 7 in Camouflage in and outdoor setting.
Looking for a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with the familiar JBL Flip design and new features? The Flip 7 is the one you need! Released this April, the unit has received its first-ever discount at Walmart, saving you $20!

Save $20 on the JBL Flip 7

$129 99
$149 95
$20 off (13%)
Walmart has launched the first-ever JBL Flip 7 discount that you might not want to miss. Right now, select colors are $20 off, allowing you to experience an upgraded audio experience at a more affordable price. Get yours and save!
Buy at Walmart

Granted, that's a modest price cut on the device's $149.95 original price, but it's still worth it. How so? Well, the newer model packs extras like Auracast support, improved water and dust resistance, and a PushLock system that lets you easily attach it to your backpack. It sounds even better than the JBL Flip 6, too!

Featuring an IP68 rating and a rugged design, this portable speaker is an excellent pick for outdoor gatherings. It also stands out with JBL AI Sound Boost support, delivering punchier bass and crisp highs.

Not only that, but the JBL portable app provides impressive sound customization options. Aside from several EQ presets, the app offers a rather extensive seven-band customizable EQ so you can tailor the speaker to your taste.

There's more—the JBL Flip 7 supports lossless audio through USB-C. All you have to do is plug it into a compatible lossless audio source (such as a laptop), and you're all set!

This bad boy has a pretty good battery life, too. With Playtime Boost enabled, the speaker lasts up to 16 hours—but note that this mode reduces low-end response, making it better suited for podcasts. Disable it, and you can enjoy slightly lower overall playtime (14 hours, to be exact), but you get a fuller sound.

Overall, the JBL Flip 7 is a solid upgrade over the previous model. It's a bit pricier than the Flip 6 at its standard price, but now that you can get it for $20 off, it's definitely worth checking out. Get yours and save with Walmart's first-ever bargain on the latest JBL Flip model.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
157 stories
19 Jun, 2025
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
15 Jun, 2025
The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
11 Jun, 2025
The JBL Xtreme 3 is a dream come true at its best price of 2025
09 Jun, 2025
At $160 off, the JBL Boombox 3 hits its lowest price of 2025 in this flash deal
07 Jun, 2025
The stylish Bose SoundLink Max drops to its second-best price with Amazon's exclusive sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price
At $130 off, MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer health-tracking & premium sound at bargain price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless