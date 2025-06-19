First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
Upgraded sound, new features, and now—a lower price. Grab the JBL Flip 7 and save at Walmart!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with the familiar JBL Flip design and new features? The Flip 7 is the one you need! Released this April, the unit has received its first-ever discount at Walmart, saving you $20!
Granted, that's a modest price cut on the device's $149.95 original price, but it's still worth it. How so? Well, the newer model packs extras like Auracast support, improved water and dust resistance, and a PushLock system that lets you easily attach it to your backpack. It sounds even better than the JBL Flip 6, too!
Not only that, but the JBL portable app provides impressive sound customization options. Aside from several EQ presets, the app offers a rather extensive seven-band customizable EQ so you can tailor the speaker to your taste.
This bad boy has a pretty good battery life, too. With Playtime Boost enabled, the speaker lasts up to 16 hours—but note that this mode reduces low-end response, making it better suited for podcasts. Disable it, and you can enjoy slightly lower overall playtime (14 hours, to be exact), but you get a fuller sound.
Overall, the JBL Flip 7 is a solid upgrade over the previous model. It's a bit pricier than the Flip 6 at its standard price, but now that you can get it for $20 off, it's definitely worth checking out. Get yours and save with Walmart's first-ever bargain on the latest JBL Flip model.
Granted, that's a modest price cut on the device's $149.95 original price, but it's still worth it. How so? Well, the newer model packs extras like Auracast support, improved water and dust resistance, and a PushLock system that lets you easily attach it to your backpack. It sounds even better than the JBL Flip 6, too!
Featuring an IP68 rating and a rugged design, this portable speaker is an excellent pick for outdoor gatherings. It also stands out with JBL AI Sound Boost support, delivering punchier bass and crisp highs.
Not only that, but the JBL portable app provides impressive sound customization options. Aside from several EQ presets, the app offers a rather extensive seven-band customizable EQ so you can tailor the speaker to your taste.
There's more—the JBL Flip 7 supports lossless audio through USB-C. All you have to do is plug it into a compatible lossless audio source (such as a laptop), and you're all set!
Overall, the JBL Flip 7 is a solid upgrade over the previous model. It's a bit pricier than the Flip 6 at its standard price, but now that you can get it for $20 off, it's definitely worth checking out. Get yours and save with Walmart's first-ever bargain on the latest JBL Flip model.
19 Jun, 2025First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
15 Jun, 2025The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
11 Jun, 2025The JBL Xtreme 3 is a dream come true at its best price of 2025
09 Jun, 2025At $160 off, the JBL Boombox 3 hits its lowest price of 2025 in this flash deal
07 Jun, 2025The stylish Bose SoundLink Max drops to its second-best price with Amazon's exclusive sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: