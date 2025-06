First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart

Flip 7

Save $20 on the JBL Flip 7 $129 99 $149 95 $20 off (13%) Walmart has launched the first-ever JBL Flip 7 discount

Looking for a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with the familiar JBL Flip design and new features? Theis the one you need! Released this April, the unit has received its first-ever discount at Walmart, saving you $20!Granted, that's a modest price cut on the device's $149.95 original price, but it's still worth it. How so? Well, the newer model packs extras like Auracast support, improved water and dust resistance, and a PushLock system that lets you easily attach it to your backpack. It sounds even better than the JBL Flip 6, too!Featuring an IP68 rating and a rugged design, this portable speaker is an excellent pick for outdoor gatherings. It also stands out with JBL AI Sound Boost support, delivering punchier bass and crisp highs.Not only that, but the JBL portable app provides impressive sound customization options. Aside from several EQ presets, the app offers a rather extensive seven-band customizable EQ so you can tailor the speaker to your taste.There's more—the JBLsupports lossless audio through USB-C. All you have to do is plug it into a compatible lossless audio source (such as a laptop), and you're all set!This bad boy has a pretty good battery life, too. With Playtime Boost enabled, the speaker lasts up to 16 hours—but note that this mode reduces low-end response, making it better suited for podcasts. Disable it, and you can enjoy slightly lower overall playtime (14 hours, to be exact), but you get a fuller sound.Overall, the JBLis a solid upgrade over the previous model. It's a bit pricier than the Flip 6 at its standard price, but now that you can get it for $20 off, it's definitely worth checking out. Get yours and save with Walmart's first-ever bargain on the latest JBL Flip model.