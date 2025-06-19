Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung

Another hot day, another hot rumor about a hot phone.

Samsung Camera Oppo
Oppo phone.
While smartphones have (more or less) plateaued in terms of design and while that "buzz" novelty feeling has been mostly gone for years now, smartphone cameras still provide that much-needed dopamine hit. Mobile cameras are great and they're getting even better. Today, I want to guide your attention to an upcoming potential camera king: the Oppo Find X9 series. It's getting assistance for its camera setup by none other than the competition, namely – Samsung.

Of course, in the Oppo Find X9 series (expected in September 2025), the bestest of the best will surely be Oppo Find X9 Ultra – the maxed-out flagship.

However, it's the Oppo Find X9 Pro's turn to shine today: non-Ultra phones can punch real hard, too, as many of you know.

What's the deal


I'm thrilled about the Oppo Find X9 Pro and what the famous Digital Chat Station is saying about it:

Image source – Weibo - This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Image source – Weibo


In short, the upcoming Find X9 Pro could be the world's first phone to utilize the Samsung HP5 sensor.

Avid PhoneArena readers might recall the Samsung HP5 sensor being mentioned in a January 2025 article – that's right, there were some rumors that the HP5 sensor might be incorporated into the then still unannounced Galaxy S25 Edge. Well, the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge rendered those claims untrue some months later, when it materialized with a HP2 sensor inside.

The Samsung HP5 is expected to be a 200 MP sensor, built on a 28nm node process, with 0.5μm pixel size, and an overall form factor size of 1/1.56-inch. Now, this is ever so slightly smaller than the 1/1.4-inch HP9 sensor, but the HP5 should be pretty amazing as well.

If Oppo is indeed utilizing the HP5 for the Find X9 Pro (for its telephoto camera, to be precise), it would represent a major upgrade for Find X7 Ultra owners. For reference, the Find X7 Ultra's zoom camera 1/2.51-inch sensor is way smaller than the HP5. Larger sensors can deliver improved light sensitivity and enhanced image detail, so you understand why this is big news.

The Find X9 Pro might come with a single telephoto snapper on its back – and Digital Chat Station says that while "the image quality of the 10X is still good", "the telephoto may not be as good as the dual periscope". Well, that's why we have an Ultra model in the family as well!

Besides the megapixel count and the physical size, the HP5 sensor could arrive with a DCG-HDR technology on board, which should translate to a boosted, greater dynamic range and better low-light performance.

