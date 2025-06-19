Discussions and registrations are up and running again!

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
A couple of weeks ago we announced that our discussion board is now open for anyone to start a new thread and exchange ideas with the community. 

Unfortunately, some bad actors saw this as an opportunity to launch a cyberattack and try to damage the user experience for everyone. As a result, we were forced to temporarily pause new registrations and consequently the creation of discussions by new members while we patch things in.
 
Well, good news! With some tighter restrictions, our system has now been fortified and we’re confident that it’s going to be smooth sailing from here on out. The registration block has been lifted, so you can create new accounts, participate in the comment section and create new discussions again!

Additionally, you can now easily access the discussion board straight from the website’s main navigation.

And just to give you a peace of mind, rest assured that the incident posed no threat to you as a reader or registered member. The attempted attack was only related to a large amount of spam user-generated content being posted on the website, so your personal information and accounts are and always have been perfectly safe!

