Did Apple just rip off Google’s Pixel AI?
Apple silently admits that it doesn't have all the answers. What's next?
At WWDC 2025, Apple took the wraps off iOS 26 and its brand-new AI features. If you watched the keynote with even one eye on what Google’s been doing with Pixel phones and Gemini, you probably had the same reaction I did: “Wait… haven’t I seen this all before?”
Let’s take a quick look:
- Live Voicemail — Google Pixel’s “Call Screening”
- Personal Voice Assistant on Calls — Pixel’s “Hold for Me”
- Visual Look Up — launched with Samsung and Google phones as “Circle to Search”
- Live Translation — First seen on Galaxy S24 Ultra, also on Pixel 9 phones (“Live Translate”)
First introduced by Samsung in 2024 with the Galaxy S24 series, then announced by Google at I/O 2025. Quite honestly, the tech is still a bit clunky and not quite there — I am curious to see if Apple manages to add some polish to it.
So… is Apple just playing catch-up here?
In the style of Apple silently apologizing by fixing a bunch of iOS and iPadOS pain points, these AI features are like Apple silently admitting that they don’t need to reinvent the wheel — just give people what works.
Thankfully, there is a twist — it’s all about how it works
Where Apple is leaning in is privacy and on-device processing. The pitch is clear: most of these AI features will run locally on your iPhone (assuming you’ve got an A17 Pro or newer chip), powered by Apple’s so-called “Private Cloud Compute” when off-device work is needed.
So what’s the difference?
Google’s Gemini/Assistant is primarily cloud-based. This is because Google does want to bring most of its AI features to all of Android, which means it just can’t rely on hardware. We all know how many flavors of Android phones there are out there. Some tasks do run locally, but for full-featured Gemini, your data often goes to Google servers. Yes, Google promises strong privacy protections, but historically it’s a more data-hungry model (because that’s Google’s business model).
The same, but different
At the end of the day, though — from a user experience point of view — Apple is now shipping the same features that Pixel owners have enjoyed for years. If you’re a die-hard iPhone user, it’s great to finally get these tools. If you’ve been on a Pixel, you’re probably thinking: “Welcome to 2023, Apple.” Me? I’m just happy we are all getting cool stuff.
As mentioned above, Apple’s big advantage is integration — these AI features are coming to all iPhones that support iOS 26 (with some limitations on older chips), so you will feel a certain level of polish across the ecosystem, whereas Android has that inherent unpredictability that’s tied to multiple manufacturers having their own spin on hardware.
So… should Google be worried?
Not exactly. If anything, I think it became perfectly clear (as if it wasn’t already) that Google is well ahead in the AI game when it comes to useful smartphone tools and implementation.
But this does mark the start of a new phase: Apple went back to doing things that others have already done, but with a distinct Apple shine applied on top. If history teaches us anything, it’s that Cupertino might use this solid base as a launching pad to make something truly unique and game-changing. At the very least, competition is about to heat up. Very, very fast.
