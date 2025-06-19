Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago

The carrier’s main streaming marketplace is being discontinued, but current customers are allowed to continue managing their subscriptions.

Verizon
Verizon logo
Verizon customers who are used to pay for all their streaming services through their Verizon account will be disappointed to hear that the Big Red has decided to retire its streaming digital marketplace next month.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, a note on the +play website mentions that the streaming marketplace will no longer take new enrollments come July 9.

In a statement sent to The Streamable, Verizon confirms the move and explains that most of its customers are on myPlan, myPlan and myHome, which provide the fastest and easiest way to these streaming services.

Verizon is committed to providing the best value, choice and experience for customers. We’ve evolved our +play platform via the creation of myPlan and myHome, which takes the top entertainment platforms and makes them available at exclusive savings to our mobile and home customers in a simple and easy-to-manage construct. Today, over half of our mobile customers are on myPlan. myPlan and myHome provide the easiest path to the content and entertainment services that our customers want most.

Verizon, June 2025.

According to Verizon, current customers will be allowed to keep and manage any active +play subscriptions, but that’s about it. After July 9, Verizon customers may shop for new content subscriptions via myPlan and myHome perks available at Service & Perks.

Verizon will soon start notifying customers about discontinuing its +play marketplace | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The +play streaming platform was launched back in 2022, but for some reason Verizon decided to move as many of its customers as possible to myPlan and myHome and retire the platform it proudly introduced nearly three years ago.

Thankfully, existing wireless and home Internet subscribers won’t be affected by this change, as they will still be able to keep and manager their subscriptions. But if you’re planning to become a Verizon customer on or after July 9, this perk will no longer be available to you.

The only real benefit that’s going away is the amazing discounts that Verizon offered from time to time to those purchasing subscriptions via +play.

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
