Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago

Verizon will soon start notifying customers about discontinuing its +play marketplace | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The +play streaming platform was Verizon decided to move as many of its customers as possible to myPlan and myHome and retire the platform it proudly introduced nearly three years ago.



Thankfully, existing wireless and home Internet subscribers won’t be affected by this change, as they will still be able to keep and manager their subscriptions. But if you’re planning to become a Verizon customer on or after July 9, this perk will no longer be available to you.



The only real benefit that's going away is the amazing discounts that Verizon offered from time to time to those purchasing subscriptions via +play.

Verizon customers who are used to pay for all their streaming services through their Verizon account will be disappointed to hear that the Big Red has decided to retire its streaming digital marketplace next month. Although no official announcement has been made yet, a note on the +play website mentions that the streaming marketplace will no longer take new enrollments come July 9. In a statement sent to The Streamable, Verizon confirms the move and explains that most of its customers are on myPlan, myPlan and myHome, which provide the fastest and easiest way to these streaming services. According to Verizon, current customers will be allowed to keep and manage any active +play subscriptions, but that's about it. After July 9, Verizon customers may shop for new content subscriptions via myPlan and myHome perks available at Service & Perks.