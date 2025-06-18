Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant



Those who are still using a version older than 20250518.01 will continue to have the Unsubscribe option inside the chat.





For users in Spain, the Unsubscribe option has been removed from the menu as well.



You will likely still be able to stop spam messages from some businesses by replying "STOP," but considering not everyone is aware of this option, Google Messages users in the US and Spain should brace themselves for an untidy inbox. The fact that the feature was only pulled in two countries suggests businesses may have forced Google to withdraw it.



Google has only said that it has removed the feature to optimize the user experience, but that doesn't entirely make sense, considering it hasn't been disabled for all users.





Thus it's likely that Google caved to businesses and opened the floodgates for spam messages once again.

For US users, the Unsubscribe option is no longer shown at the bottom of the chat, though it can still be accessed in the menu. The change affects conversations with businesses using RCS as well as SMS/MMS chats with businesses using shortcodes.