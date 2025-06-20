Why aren't more people buying foldables?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago

Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pacattack81
pacattack81
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵RadSlavov said:

Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so?

The crease and narrow front screen

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago
↵pacattack81 said:

The crease and narrow front screen

But that applies to the Galaxy Fold. All the rest have normal-sized font screens and tolerable creases!

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Kacheman
Kacheman
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

One word: price

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
adnan.d92
adnan.d92
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Expensive and risky, seeing too many failure videos of these foldables/flip phones. A phone is a non-replaceable commodity in my pocket. Under no circumstance can I afford for it to break and then take a couple of weeks for it to be repaired. Till the durability issues are completely resolved, the market is not going to grow.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

I'm also jumping on the "price" bandwagon, but I think we can go deeper to truly understand why. From my POV, not much will change until someone manufactures an entry-level, cheaper foldable, which can serve as a gateway. With current premium prices, I don't think many people have the chance to try foldy-phones, which certainly plays a part when making a purchasing decision.


Oh, and of course, foldables feel more brittle than regular phones, which certainly matters to dudes like me.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
la19CSK
la19CSK
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵adnan.d92 said:

Expensive and risky, seeing too many failure videos of these foldables/flip phones. A phone is a non-replaceable commodity in my pocket. Under no circumstance can I afford for it to break and then take a couple of weeks for it to be repaired. Till the durability issues are completely resolved, the market is not going to grow.

This seems to be the reason. Most of the brands especially Samsung have failed to provide screen replacements in some region and this has pretty much affected the sales.


Now with Fold 7, Samsung seems to concentrate in the North American and European market but people over there are aware of the issue except the reviewers, youtubers and influencers (who will get it for free).

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
CommanderEverest
CommanderEverest
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

Echoing a lot of the same points already mentioned, but it basically boils down to being way more expensive than they should be, especially for the specs compared to their candy bar smartphones counterparts, and worries over fragility/durability. The pricing problem greatly overshadows any perceived advantages/utility and the coolness factor. They should be costing no more than 200-300 USD above the price of the candy bar smartphone equivalents with similar specs. Anything beyond that is overpriced and unreasonable. I shouldn't have to pay 2,000+ USD for specs that are worse than what are offered on flagship candy bar smartphones that cost around 1,300+ USD at most. That example is specifically referring to Samsung's Z Fold line and S Ultra line, but the point still stands even for other companies. With such ludicrous pricing, the form factor is reduced to an expensive gimmick instead of a useful/compelling innovation.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
JimClarkboostdude
JimClarkboostdude
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵RadSlavov said:

Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so?

As a Boost Dealer I've sold gge Motorola Rzr both 2023 and 2024.

Most all have the screen display fail within a year. I don't promote them.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵RadSlavov said:

Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so?

If foldables had flagship level cameras I'd get one in an instant.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless