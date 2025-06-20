Home Discussions You are here Why aren't more people buying foldables? General Rad Slavov • Published: Jun 20, 2025, 12:22 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so? Like 1 Reactions All Quote pacattack81 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵RadSlavov said: Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so? ... The crease and narrow front screen Like 2 Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 1w ago ↵pacattack81 said: The crease and narrow front screen ... But that applies to the Galaxy Fold. All the rest have normal-sized font screens and tolerable creases! Like 2 Reactions All Quote Kacheman Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... One word: price Like 4 Reactions All Quote adnan.d92 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Expensive and risky, seeing too many failure videos of these foldables/flip phones. A phone is a non-replaceable commodity in my pocket. Under no circumstance can I afford for it to break and then take a couple of weeks for it to be repaired. Till the durability issues are completely resolved, the market is not going to grow. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 1w ago ... I'm also jumping on the "price" bandwagon, but I think we can go deeper to truly understand why. From my POV, not much will change until someone manufactures an entry-level, cheaper foldable, which can serve as a gateway. With current premium prices, I don't think many people have the chance to try foldy-phones, which certainly plays a part when making a purchasing decision. Oh, and of course, foldables feel more brittle than regular phones, which certainly matters to dudes like me. Like 1 Reactions All Quote la19CSK Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵adnan.d92 said: Expensive and risky, seeing too many failure videos of these foldables/flip phones. A phone is a non-replaceable commodity in my pocket. Under no circumstance can I afford for it to break and then take a couple of weeks for it to be repaired. Till the durability issues are completely resolved, the market is not going to grow. ... This seems to be the reason. Most of the brands especially Samsung have failed to provide screen replacements in some region and this has pretty much affected the sales.Now with Fold 7, Samsung seems to concentrate in the North American and European market but people over there are aware of the issue except the reviewers, youtubers and influencers (who will get it for free). Like 1 Reactions All Quote CommanderEverest Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... Echoing a lot of the same points already mentioned, but it basically boils down to being way more expensive than they should be, especially for the specs compared to their candy bar smartphones counterparts, and worries over fragility/durability. The pricing problem greatly overshadows any perceived advantages/utility and the coolness factor. They should be costing no more than 200-300 USD above the price of the candy bar smartphone equivalents with similar specs. Anything beyond that is overpriced and unreasonable. I shouldn't have to pay 2,000+ USD for specs that are worse than what are offered on flagship candy bar smartphones that cost around 1,300+ USD at most. That example is specifically referring to Samsung's Z Fold line and S Ultra line, but the point still stands even for other companies. With such ludicrous pricing, the form factor is reduced to an expensive gimmick instead of a useful/compelling innovation. Like Reactions All Quote JimClarkboostdude Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵RadSlavov said: Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so? ... As a Boost Dealer I've sold gge Motorola Rzr both 2023 and 2024. Most all have the screen display fail within a year. I don't promote them. Like 1 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵RadSlavov said: Why is it that foldables are still just 1.5% of the total phone market? Foldables are awesome, I don't think they add anything critical functionally, but they do make almost everything you do on the phone better and more convenient. I understand they are super expensive and don't expect them to replace normal phones, but 1.5%? How so? ... 