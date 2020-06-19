Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ alternatives

Apple iPhone 11 Pro





Although more expensive and boasting a smaller screen, at 5.8 inches, the iPhone 11 Pro delivers a well-rounded flagship experience. In addition to the fact that it's running iOS instead of Android, and features an improved Face ID from the previous generation, the iPhone 11 Pro delivers great photos from its three back cameras and front selfie camera. It also has impressive video recording capabilities, making it the better option for those who prefer filming over taking photos.A notable plus, especially for those who value a good audio experience on their phones is the Pro's "spatial audio" Surround Sound, which fills a larger space and gives more volume. Unlike the Galaxy phones, the iPhone 11 Pro is also able to deliver deep sound with a hint of bass to it. As for performance - the 11 Pro packs the fastest chip you could get in late 2019, beating even the Snapdragon 855 by a sizable margin. Battery life is great too, although weaker than on the iPhone 11, at about 11 hours of real-life usage, on a single charge.