Apple's spectacular 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $639 off for a limited time





Whoever told you that they use their iPad Pro as their main workstation wasn't over-exaggerating. Apple's recent iPad Pro models, like the one Woot has on sale, are fully capable of replacing your laptop or desktop.





Woot is selling the 12.9-inch 2021 256GB iPad Pro for $909.99 instead of $1,199, meaning you can save $289 on it. That's a substantial discount and the likelihood of the tablet dropping this low in the near future is not high, so grab the deal if you want a speedy tablet that you can use as your main work device.





iPad Pro 2021 256GB Wi-Fi mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDAR scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $289 off (24%) $909 99 $1199 Buy at Woot iPad Pro 2021 256GB Wi-Fi mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDAR scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $639 off (38%) $1059 99 $1699 Buy at Woot





The iPad Pro is much more than a tablet. It's powered by the desktop-class M1 chip so it's insanely fast and will remain a beast for years to come. The high performance means that it can accommodate all types of workflows.





If you want to go a step further, you can buy an Apple Pencil and a keyboard but even if you don't want to spend extra on accessories, you can hook up the iPad Pro to a display and use any mouse or keyboard you already have at home. Life has never been easier.





Since the M1 chip is so speedy, it will have no issue juggling all the tabs you like to keep open along with all the apps you like to use.





The 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is one of the only two iPads featuring a gorgeous miniLED screen with awesome viewing angles. The cameras are pretty good by tablet standards and you also get the LiDAR scanner and Face ID.





Get the iPad Pro if you need a future-proof tablet with a fast chip, a stunning screen, a rich ecosystem of apps, and multitasking capabilities.





If you want to be able to work on the go and often find yourself running out of space, you should go for the 5G variant with 1TB of storage as it's a staggering $639 off.





Amazon is also selling the 20211 12.9-inch iPad Pro in renewed condition, giving you a chance to save $300.