A billionaire was almost arrested over $20 million debt to AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

– Grupo Salinas said in a statement, September 2025.

AT&T

AT&T

Yes. No. I don't care, I just want my bill lowered.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



