Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount

You may need to hurry to get probably the best foldable phone in the US at a hard-to-beat price in a love-it-or-hate-it pink colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
If you're still looking for the best Memorial Day 2025 deal around, fret not, my bargain-hunting friends, as quite possibly the greatest foldable phone money can buy in the US has just dropped to a hard-to-beat price in its most advanced configuration.

I'm talking, of course, about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB storage, which Amazon is now selling at a huge $600 discount. That's more than what many (non-foldable) handsets typically go for, but because this flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with 7.6 and 6.3-inch screens in tow is normally priced at a whopping $2,019.99, Amazon's latest promo still doesn't make it (conventionally) affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

$600 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, yes, the Z Fold 6 has been marked down even more substantially in the past, but only by third-party Amazon merchants that are not always completely trustworthy. This time around, you're looking at a deal handled and fulfilled by the e-commerce giant itself, which obviously means your deeply discounted mobile device will include a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty valid in the US.

Before pulling the trigger, you should also note that the only model available at $600 off its list price comes in a pink hue, which could be a deal breaker for some... and a deal sealer for others. Don't hesitate too much if you're not sure this product is right for you, though, as the unprecedented and potentially unbeatable promotion could well go away in a matter of hours. Possibly, before Memorial Day actually ends.

The two 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED displays mentioned above are unsurprisingly highlighted as key selling points in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from last year, and although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is all but guaranteed to further expand the screen real estate (both on the inside and outside of the fold), the value proposition here will remain difficult to top.

That's because the improved Z Fold 7 is naturally likely to cost a small fortune at launch too and unlikely to receive hefty discounts very quickly. As such, you should probably think long and hard before turning down the rare opportunity to save big on the super-stylish, exquisitely robust, decidedly powerful, and undeniably versatile Z Fold 6 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a generous 12GB RAM count.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
