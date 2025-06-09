Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time

Amazon's incredible Memorial Day deal on the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 is back, but not for long!

Memorial Day came and went, taking Amazon's incredible Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal with it. Or so we thought. The massive 30% discount is back, letting you snag the 512GB Pink variant for just under $1,420 instead of nearly $2,020. In case you're wondering, even the Samsung Store doesn't beat this discount right now.

Save $600 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6!

$600 off (30%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is back at its Memorial Day price on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model in Pink for a whopping $600 off its original price, making it an absolute must-have for many. Don't miss out on this incredible time-sensitive promo.
Buy at Amazon

Over at the official store, for instance, you can get a more modest $400 discount without trade-ins or get up to $1,000 off the premium book-like foldable with eligible device trade-ins. That said, Samsung sells all colorways at $400 off, while Amazon is limiting you to this pink hue that may not fit every user.

Sure, the pink finish might not appeal to everyone. But let's be honest: some users care more about performance and value than the paint job. And the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers a lot of value for its current asking price on Amazon.

First off, it packs an absolutely gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With superb visuals and brightness levels, the main display looks and feels as premium as it gets. The same goes for the 6.3-inch cover display, though it's ever so slightly narrower than other foldable options, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Performance is spot-on, too, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. In fact, as you can see from our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, this bad boy leaves its main competitors in the dust, breezing through all sorts of tasks without breaking a sweat.

Camera-wise, this Samsung phone is no champion. While the main 50MP camera delivers sharp photos with realistic colors and exceptional detail, the 12MP ultra-wide lens falls a bit short. A 10MP 3X telephoto camera completes the rear setup.

Despite the not-so-impressive ultra-wide camera performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 still rivals the best foldable phones in 2025. Offering immense potential, amazing visuals, and Galaxy AI features, it's a model every foldable phone enthusiast should consider, especially when it's $600 off at Amazon. Hurry up and take advantage of this limited-time sale.
