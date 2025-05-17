U.S. Galaxy device owners to get some cool freebies including 3 months of a major video streamer

Galaxy phone owners that are in line to receive perks in the form of free subscriptions to various mobile apps and more.

Owners of Samsung Galaxy handsets in the U.K. previously received freebies under a program known as Samsung Boost, but the perks offered with Boost were limited to Galaxy phone buyers in the UK. The Boost program was ended last year by the Korean manufacturer, and now it is U.S.owners that are in line to receive perks in the form of free subscriptions to various mobile apps and more.





For example, those in the States toting a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that they purchased will reportedly receive the following freebies from Samsung:

50% off LumaFusion and a 30-day free trial to Storyblocks

3 months of Peacock Premium

6 months of SiriusXM

2 months of Adobe Lightroom

30-day free trial to ArcSite.





Some comments on this list. Three months of Peacock Premium is nothing to sneeze at and neither is the half off LumaFusion. The latter is a premium video-grade video editing app for iPad, iPhone, Android, and Mac. Six months of SiriusXM, a leading subscription-based satellite radio service in the U.S., is also something to look forward to as you can access over 200 channels with the streaming mobile service.



