U.S. Galaxy device owners to get some cool freebies including 3 months of a major video streamer
U.S. Galaxy device owners are in line to receive several perks, including 3 months of Peacock Premium.
Up Next:
Owners of Samsung Galaxy handsets in the U.K. previously received freebies under a program known as Samsung Boost, but the perks offered with Boost were limited to Galaxy phone buyers in the UK. The Boost program was ended last year by the Korean manufacturer, and now it is U.S. Galaxy phone owners that are in line to receive perks in the form of free subscriptions to various mobile apps and more.
For example, those in the States toting a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that they purchased will reportedly receive the following freebies from Samsung:
- 50% off LumaFusion and a 30-day free trial to Storyblocks
- 3 months of Peacock Premium
- 6 months of SiriusXM
- 2 months of Adobe Lightroom
- 30-day free trial to ArcSite.
Some comments on this list. Three months of Peacock Premium is nothing to sneeze at and neither is the half off LumaFusion. The latter is a premium video-grade video editing app for iPad, iPhone, Android, and Mac. Six months of SiriusXM, a leading subscription-based satellite radio service in the U.S., is also something to look forward to as you can access over 200 channels with the streaming mobile service.
Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge buyers in the U.S. will get the following according to a published report:
- 3 months of Peacock Premium
- 6 months of SiriusXM
- 6 months of Gemini Advanced
This isn't a bad little haul either since the six months of Gemini Advanced will give you access to Google's most advanced AI models and early access to experimental models along with new AI features. We've already discussed Peacock Premium and Sirius XM above.
Those in the U.S. who purchased the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet will get all three above freebies (3 months of Peacock Premium, 6 months of SiriusXM, 6 months of Gemini Advanced) and another perk, a year subscription to Goodnotes. The latter is a notetaking app offering a natural writing experience and support for various stylus options.
As good as the perks are for U.S. Galaxy device owners, those in the U.K. last year received subscriptions to Deezer, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, Microsoft 365, Readly, Calm before the Boost program bit the dust. But U.S. Samsung Galaxy device purchasers can't be too upset. Samsung gives Americans much better trade-in prices. For example, in the U.K. Sammy will give you $347 credit when you trade in a Galaxy S22 Ultra. In the U.S., that device in a trade will give a customer $500 off the purchase of another Galaxy device.
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed: