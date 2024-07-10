Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Size Comparison
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is finally official, elevating Samsung's foldable game to the next level. The new flagship phone was unveiled on July 10 during the H2 Galaxy Unpacked event, and it's ready to challenge all foldable rivals out there.

Samsung made sure to trim down the weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 14 grams in order to make it not only more user-friendly but also competitive against ultra-thin and lightweight foldables from the Far East. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 weigh exactly 239 grams.

And speaking about foldables, there's one very important aspect of these smartphones: the size. After all, this was the initial reason for the inception of the foldable phone: to save space and to make a large and cumbersome device compact when folded.

In this article, we will compare the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 6 to its predecessors, as well as some fierce rivals from other companies.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Family Comparison


The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest iteration in a long series of foldables. How does it stack against its ancestors, when it comes to size? Samsung made some changes to the aspect ratio and they inevitably changed the size of the device. The Z Fold 6 is shorter but wider than the previous model, and it's also a little bit thinner. How much exactly? Check out our size comparison below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open


The OnePlus Open was one of the most exciting foldable devices of last year, and it deservingly won PhoneArena's Best Foldable award. This phone has a different aspect ratio and size from most modern foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 included. The latter managed to mimic the weight of the OnePlus Open at 239 grams, and the new dimensions of the Z Fold 6 are also pretty close to the size of the OnePlus Open. The heights of the two phones are almost exactly the same, but there's a small difference in width - the OnePlus Open is still wider by 0.5 cm and 1 cm when folded and unfolded, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Pixel Fold


Google decided to enter the foldable game with the Pixel Fold last year, and despite some minor flaws and all the kinks of a first-gen device, the Pixel Fold entered the market with a bang. And even though the next chapter will most likely be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the original device is still a very capable competitor. This foldable phone takes the wide and short aspect ratio to extremes, it's wider than the OnePlus Open, and still much wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The main screen of the Pixel Fold sports a 6:5 aspect ratio, and the weight of the device sits at a hefty 283 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Google Pixel Fold size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Honor Magic V2


The Honor Magic V2 is now almost one year old (we're waiting for the V3 to drop in China at any moment) but this thin and lightweight foldable is still ahead of the competition on the size front, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Chinese foldable is just 10.1 mm when folded, a good 2 mm less than the Z Fold 6. The Magic V2 is also lighter at 231 grams, and the aspect ratio is different - the Chinese phone is taller and narrower than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Honor Magic V2
Honor Magic V2
Dimensions

6.17 x 5.72 x 0.19 inches

156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm

Weight

8.15 oz (231 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Honor Magic V2 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Huawei Mate X3


Another rival from the Far East comes in the face of the Huawei Mate X3. The company still struggles after the US ban but somehow manages to dish out impressive and competitive hardware. The Mate X3 is part of the new inner-fold devices that Huawei started to develop, and size-wise it almost matches the Galaxy Z Fold 6, despite being a year old. The Mate X3 is also thinner, hits the scales at the same 239 grams, and it is marginally taller than the Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Huawei Mate X3
Huawei Mate X3
Dimensions

6.18 x 5.57 x 0.21 inches

156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Huawei Mate X3 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Conclusion


So, there you have it! Samsung has bridged the gap to most of its competitors with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, at least when it comes to size and weight. The latest Korean flagship is much lighter than its predecessors and adopts a more useful aspect ratio. The problem is that we're waiting for the next generation of Chinese foldables to make their debut, such as the Honor Magic V2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, both expected to cross the 10mm threshold when folded. 

