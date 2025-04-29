Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

AT&T's One UI 7 drama might finally be over – Galaxy S24 users, check your phones

Samsung's One UI 7 update has taken way too long to show up – especially for AT&T users. Android 15 betas started rolling out back in April 2024 and now, a full year later, some Galaxy flagship owners are still stuck waiting.

Yep, if you've got an S24 model locked to AT&T, chances are you still haven't seen the update hit your phone – and people are not happy. Reddit is full of frustrated posts from AT&T customers wondering when the update will finally drop.

Does anybody have the slightest idea when they're going to release the update or do we wait forever and ever and ever.
– TheeRizzzz, Reddit, April 2025

It's been over 15 days since UI 7 got released, but when is ATT gonna let it go to it's S24 owners. I know they're always late to the party when it comes to updates but this is ridiculous. Has there been any word from them about releasing it or are they just trying to push the s25 by not letting s24 users have UI 7.
– Super_Praline4556, Reddit, April 2025

The delay reportedly stems from a bug in AT&T's pre-installed apps that needed to be ironed out. But it looks like AT&T may have finally fixed things because a few users are finally starting to report that the update is rolling out to their locked devices.

Finally s24 plus locked.
– Specialist_Train_678, Reddit, April 2025

3:23 AM Apr 29th JUST GOT IT!!!!!!!!
– Scientisma, Reddit, April 2025

So, if you have been waiting on this, now is the time to check your phone. Just head to Settings > Software update (or System updates), then tap Download and install or Check for system updates to see if it is your turn.

Meanwhile, users on T-Mobile and Verizon already got One UI 7 even on several older devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. And even older phones like the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 are expected to get it sometime in May.

One UI 7 is a big update. Based on Android 15, it brings smarter AI tools that help you write, edit, summarize, clean up audio and even generate images from sketches. Visually, there is a fresh coat of paint – redesigned widgets, animated lock screens and more cohesive icon styles.

Camera controls are more streamlined, pro video options are easier to find and battery plus security settings have gotten some serious upgrades. There are also new accessibility tools like one-finger zoom and improved touch testing.

Long story short, this update isn't just cosmetic – it is packed with improvements. So yeah, people are totally justified in being mad about the delay.

We've reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
