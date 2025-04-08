Samsung reveals which One UI 7 camera features are coming to your Galaxy phone





A post on Samsung’s Korean-language Community forums outlines the rollout, giving us a clear picture of which phones will get what.





Refreshed camera app UI and custom filters for many models



The One UI 7 update features a completely new camera app interface as one of its main changes. The UI redesign places important controls at the bottom of the screen for improved one-handed usability, most helpful on big phones like the Galaxy Ultra series and tablets.









The new custom filter feature, which came with the Galaxy S25 series, is also coming to these same models. It allows users to generate personalized photo filters using their own images — a feature somewhat similar to Apple’s Photographic Styles, but with more customization options.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy S25 features trickling down to older flagships Samsung states that this new user interface will arrive on multiple devices beginning with the Galaxy S22 series and extending to older foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4. This update will also come to the Galaxy Tab S8 series and later models.The new custom filter feature, which came with theseries, is also coming to these same models. It allows users to generate personalized photo filters using their own images — a feature somewhat similar to Apple’s Photographic Styles, but with more customization options.







Samsung’s camera upgrades don’t stop at visual tweaks. One UI 7 also brings several Galaxy S25 -exclusive features to earlier devices:



Log video and exposure monitor : This feature will only come to the Galaxy S24 series. Log video recording is aimed at content creators and allows for greater control during color grading in post-production.

: This feature will only come to the Galaxy S24 series. Log video recording is aimed at content creators and allows for greater control during color grading in post-production. Motion Photo : Coming to the S24 series, S24 FE, and the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 , this captures a few seconds of video before and after a photo is taken.

: Coming to the S24 series, S24 FE, and the and , this captures a few seconds of video before and after a photo is taken. Best Face : Samsung’s take on Google’s “Best Take” lets you replace someone’s face in a group shot with a better expression from a burst of photos. It’s coming to the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, Z Fold 5 and later, and Z Flip 5 and later.

: Samsung’s take on Google’s “Best Take” lets you replace someone’s face in a group shot with a better expression from a burst of photos. It’s coming to the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, Z Fold 5 and later, and Z Flip 5 and later. Audio Eraser : A standout new feature, Audio Eraser reduces unwanted background noise in recorded videos — and it's heading to devices like the Galaxy S24 FE, Z Fold 6 , Z Flip 6 , and the Tab S10 series. Slow-motion video with the ultrawide and telephoto cameras : This enhancement is also limited to Samsung's more recent phones, including the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6/SE, Galaxy Z Flip 6.

: This enhancement is also limited to Samsung's more recent phones, including the series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6/SE, Galaxy Z Flip 6. Auto Trim for videos : Using AI, Samsung Studio can now automatically trim clips for better composition and pacing. This feature is coming to the S24 series, Z Fold 6 , Z Flip 6 , and the Tab S10 series.

: Using AI, Samsung Studio can now automatically trim clips for better composition and pacing. This feature is coming to the S24 series, , , and the Tab S10 series. Updates to the Expert RAW app: Now you have two additional ND filter strengths for better long-exposure shots. While not strictly part of One UI 7 , this update applies to 2023 flagship phones — excluding FE models.

Now you have two additional ND filter strengths for better long-exposure shots. While not strictly part of , this update applies to 2023 flagship phones — excluding FE models. Improved RAW photo editing : More fine-grained manual control over aspects like exposure, contrast, saturation, and noise reduction. These options are coming to the Galaxy S22 series and newer, Z Fold 4 and newer, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Samsung’s camera upgrades don’t stop at visual tweaks.also brings several-exclusive features to earlier devices:



Generative AI editing and RAW image upgrades



Samsung’s One UI 7 also improves the suite of generative AI editing tools. When removing an object, for example, the phone will now also remove its shadow more effectively.





Sketch to Image now supports multiple drawings in a single image, and Portrait Studio sees some refinements as well. These improvements are making their way to 2022 flagship devices and newer.



A good sign for older Galaxy devices



Samsung’s commitment to bringing newer features to older devices — including some mid-range models and tablets — helps extend the value of Galaxy phones over time. While some capabilities remain exclusive to the latest hardware, it's encouraging to see such a wide rollout of camera tools, especially those powered by AI.