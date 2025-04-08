Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung reveals which One UI 7 camera features are coming to your Galaxy phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Camera
Out of focus man holding two Samsung phones.
Samsung’s latest One UI 7 software update is starting to reach older Galaxy devices, and now the company has detailed exactly which new camera features are making the jump from the Galaxy S25 series to previous-generation models.

A post on Samsung’s Korean-language Community forums outlines the rollout, giving us a clear picture of which phones will get what.

Refreshed camera app UI and custom filters for many models


The One UI 7 update features a completely new camera app interface as one of its main changes. The UI redesign places important controls at the bottom of the screen for improved one-handed usability, most helpful on big phones like the Galaxy Ultra series and tablets.

Samsung states that this new user interface will arrive on multiple devices beginning with the Galaxy S22 series and extending to older foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4. This update will also come to the Galaxy Tab S8 series and later models.

The new custom filter feature, which came with the Galaxy S25 series, is also coming to these same models. It allows users to generate personalized photo filters using their own images — a feature somewhat similar to Apple’s Photographic Styles, but with more customization options.

Galaxy S25 features trickling down to older flagships



Samsung’s camera upgrades don’t stop at visual tweaks. One UI 7 also brings several Galaxy S25-exclusive features to earlier devices:

  • Log video and exposure monitor: This feature will only come to the Galaxy S24 series. Log video recording is aimed at content creators and allows for greater control during color grading in post-production.
  • Motion Photo: Coming to the S24 series, S24 FE, and the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, this captures a few seconds of video before and after a photo is taken.
  • Best Face: Samsung’s take on Google’s “Best Take” lets you replace someone’s face in a group shot with a better expression from a burst of photos. It’s coming to the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, Z Fold 5 and later, and Z Flip 5 and later.
  • Audio Eraser: A standout new feature, Audio Eraser reduces unwanted background noise in recorded videos — and it's heading to devices like the Galaxy S24 FE, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Tab S10 series.
  • Slow-motion video with the ultrawide and telephoto cameras: This enhancement is also limited to Samsung's more recent phones, including the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6/SE, Galaxy Z Flip 6.
  • Auto Trim for videos: Using AI, Samsung Studio can now automatically trim clips for better composition and pacing. This feature is coming to the S24 series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Tab S10 series.
  • Updates to the Expert RAW app: Now you have two additional ND filter strengths for better long-exposure shots. While not strictly part of One UI 7, this update applies to 2023 flagship phones — excluding FE models.
  • Improved RAW photo editing: More fine-grained manual control over aspects like exposure, contrast, saturation, and noise reduction. These options are coming to the Galaxy S22 series and newer, Z Fold 4 and newer, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Generative AI editing and RAW image upgrades


Samsung’s One UI 7 also improves the suite of generative AI editing tools. When removing an object, for example, the phone will now also remove its shadow more effectively.

Sketch to Image now supports multiple drawings in a single image, and Portrait Studio sees some refinements as well. These improvements are making their way to 2022 flagship devices and newer.

A good sign for older Galaxy devices


Samsung’s commitment to bringing newer features to older devices — including some mid-range models and tablets — helps extend the value of Galaxy phones over time. While some capabilities remain exclusive to the latest hardware, it's encouraging to see such a wide rollout of camera tools, especially those powered by AI.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless