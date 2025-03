Amazon launches an exclusive Galaxy S24+ promo you wouldn't want to miss

Amazon sells the 512GB Galaxy S24+ for $271 off $271 off (24%) The Galaxy S24+ is available for $271 off its original price on Amazon. That's a lovely asking price on the 512GB model and a deal you won't find anywhere else. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon Save $200 on the Galaxy S25+ at Amazon $200 off (20%) Do you prefer getting your hands on the Galaxy S24+ successor? No problem! Amazon currently offers the 256GB variant for $200 off across all colorways. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24

Remember when Walmart slashed $201 off the Galaxy S24+ ? Well, that one is no longer available. But not all is lost, as Amazon now lets you save a huge $271 on the 512GB model in Onyx Black. This, by the way, is a sale you can't find anywhere else. Keep in mind that only this colorway arrives at discounted prices, so the sale might not last long.Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant also has a pretty exciting promo on this Samsung phone 's successor, the Galaxy S25+ . It's currently $200 off in all four paintjobs, but the ones in Icyblue and Mint are available in limited quantities. In other words, you can get the 256GB 2025-released model for about ~$800 instead of nearly $1,120, or its 512GB processor for just about $850.What makes the+ stand out from its successor? While theoffers a slightly improved design, the predecessor takes sharper photos. As you can see via the photo samples in our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review , the latter doesn't give you as much detail.Aside from that, the+ comes with the same camera setup as its successor. Here, you have a 50 MP primary sensor, a 10 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP 3X telephoto snapper on the rear, plus a 10 MP selfie camera. But that's not all! The Android 14 phone also has the same 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired charging capabilities as the newer flagship.Visuals are gorgeous on both models, too. Each of these buddies has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. That said, the S25+ has slightly better minimum and maximum brightness levels, as well as a more natural color temperature. Another thing to keep in mind is that while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip gives the S24+ incredible performance, its successor is a bit more powerful.Ultimately, it all comes down to your personal preferences. If you want the latest flagship, theis the way to go. But if you're looking for great value, the+ is hard to pass up at $271 off on Amazon.