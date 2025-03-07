GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon launches an exclusive Galaxy S24+ promo you wouldn't want to miss

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S24+ model showcasing its rear design and camera module.
Remember when Walmart slashed $201 off the Galaxy S24+? Well, that one is no longer available. But not all is lost, as Amazon now lets you save a huge $271 on the 512GB model in Onyx Black. This, by the way, is a sale you can't find anywhere else. Keep in mind that only this colorway arrives at discounted prices, so the sale might not last long. 

Amazon sells the 512GB Galaxy S24+ for $271 off

$271 off (24%)
The Galaxy S24+ is available for $271 off its original price on Amazon. That's a lovely asking price on the 512GB model and a deal you won't find anywhere else. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Save $200 on the Galaxy S25+ at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
Do you prefer getting your hands on the Galaxy S24+ successor? No problem! Amazon currently offers the 256GB variant for $200 off across all colorways. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant also has a pretty exciting promo on this Samsung phone's successor, the Galaxy S25+. It's currently $200 off in all four paintjobs, but the ones in Icyblue and Mint are available in limited quantities. In other words, you can get the 256GB 2025-released model for about ~$800 instead of nearly $1,120, or its 512GB processor for just about $850.

What makes the Galaxy S24+ stand out from its successor? While the Galaxy S25+ offers a slightly improved design, the predecessor takes sharper photos. As you can see via the photo samples in our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review, the latter doesn't give you as much detail.

Aside from that, the Galaxy S24+ comes with the same camera setup as its successor. Here, you have a 50 MP primary sensor, a 10 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP 3X telephoto snapper on the rear, plus a 10 MP selfie camera. But that's not all! The Android 14 phone also has the same 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired charging capabilities as the newer flagship.

Visuals are gorgeous on both models, too. Each of these buddies has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. That said, the S25+ has slightly better minimum and maximum brightness levels, as well as a more natural color temperature. Another thing to keep in mind is that while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip gives the S24+ incredible performance, its successor is a bit more powerful.

Ultimately, it all comes down to your personal preferences. If you want the latest flagship, the Galaxy S25+ is the way to go. But if you're looking for great value, the Galaxy S24+ is hard to pass up at $271 off on Amazon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
72 stories
07 Mar, 2025
Amazon launches an exclusive Galaxy S24+ promo you wouldn't want to miss
27 Feb, 2025
It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart
19 Feb, 2025
Forget the Galaxy S25+ and grab the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off on Walmart
05 Feb, 2025
The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 cheaper at Walmart with this best-selling bargain
04 Feb, 2025
Yet another Galaxy S24 promo is live at Amazon, possibly for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless