The big day has arrived for (some) Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users!

Who's getting One UI 7 and where?





While the handsets listed above are surely first in line to join the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in the stable One UI 7 club, not everyone who's rocking a Galaxy S24 series device can realistically expect to leave One UI 6 behind today.













The same probably goes for "normal" users of these phones in South Korea, with the crucial difference that you need to be prepared to download a much larger collection of UI enhancements, performance improvements, and other add-ons and tweaks.

Everyone else may have to wait anywhere from a few hours (in select European markets that are typically privileged in these situations) to a couple of days (in other, less privileged European countries) to possibly a couple of weeks (yup, you guessed it, in the US).





Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Galaxy S24 FE is not included in this first batch of One UI 7 updates with the rest of the S24 family, while the region-exclusive Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is scoring the Android 15-based OS makeover at the same time as the Z Fold 6.

Who's next and when?





This is another question with answers that differ from region to region, carrier to carrier, and even user to user, not to mention that Samsung has revised its One UI 7 rollout schedule so many times in recent months that I won't blame you if you'll find it hard to believe the latest ETAs.





If everything goes to plan this time around, here's when a bunch of other Galaxy devices are set to start making their jump to Android 15 with One UI 7 on top:





Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE - by the end of April;

, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE - by the end of April; Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9 , Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra , Galaxy S23 FE , Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy A34, A35, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4 - May;

, Tab S9 Plus, , , Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy A34, A35, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4 - May; Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy A73, A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Quantum 3, Jump 3, Jump 2, Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 4 Pro, Wide 7 - June.

