The big day has arrived for (some) Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users!
Well, that didn't take long. The latest (and greatest) version of Samsung's One UI software is reportedly rolling out in its stable form to a host of high-end Galaxy devices, and you only had to wait six months after Google deployed the Android 15 update for its in-house Pixel smartphones.
All irony aside, it's definitely nice to see that the nightmare so many Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 owners have been enduring for so long is finally over... more or less.
Who's getting One UI 7 and where?
As with other such updates in the past (many of which used to take place in the fall or winter rather than the middle of the spring), that's a tricky question to answer comprehensively. While the handsets listed above are surely first in line to join the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in the stable One UI 7 club, not everyone who's rocking a Galaxy S24 series device, for instance, can realistically expect to leave One UI 6 behind today.
If you've been a beta tester anywhere around the world, you're almost certainly in luck and you should look for a small over-the-air update to install on your S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, or Galaxy Z Flip 6 unit.
The same probably goes for "normal" users of these phones in South Korea, with the crucial difference that you need to be prepared to download a much larger collection of UI enhancements, performance improvements, and other add-ons and tweaks.
Everyone else may have to wait anywhere from a few hours (in select European markets that are typically privileged in these situations) to a couple of days (in other, less privileged European countries) to possibly a couple of weeks (yup, you guessed it, in the US).
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Galaxy S24 FE is not included in this first batch of One UI 7 updates with the rest of the S24 family, while the region-exclusive Galaxy Z Fold Special Editionis scoring the Android 15-based OS makeover at the same time as the Z Fold 6.
Who's next and when?
This is another question with answers that differ from region to region, carrier to carrier, and even user to user, not to mention that Samsung has revised its One UI 7 rollout schedule so many times in recent months that I won't blame you if you'll find it hard to believe the latest ETAs.
If everything goes to plan this time around, here's when a bunch of other Galaxy devices are set to start making their jump to Android 15 with One UI 7 on top:
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE - by the end of April;
- Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy A34, A35, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4 - May;
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy A73, A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Quantum 3, Jump 3, Jump 2, Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 4 Pro, Wide 7 - June.
Can't find your device on that list? Then I'm sad to inform you that you may have to wait even longer to bid adieu to Android 14. In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could come out with Android 16-based One UI 8 pre-installed, further highlighting the unusually messy situation Samsung is currently in.
