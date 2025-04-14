T-Mobile users with Galaxy S24 are on cloud nine, while AT&T users still wait for a miracle to happen
Those among us who have T-Mobile carrier-locked Galaxy S24 phones can get the party started, as the much-awaited One UI 7 update that brings along Android 15 functionalities is finally happening.
Then again, Galaxy S24 owners on AT&T might be facing another delay, as the carrier apparently hasn't rolled out One UI 7 yet (and some say that's a "tradition" now, as the magenta carrier and Verizon are quicker to disseminate One UI updates).
If you're moving up from One UI 6.1, don't be alarmed by the large update (over 5 GB in size). To install it, go to Settings, tap on Software Update, then choose Download and Install. Samsung advises connecting to Wi-Fi and making sure your phone has plenty of battery before kicking off the update.
The One UI 7 update for Galaxy devices, based on Android 15, brings a major overhaul focused on AI enhancements, design refinements, and better productivity tools. Galaxy AI now assists with writing, editing text, summarizing calls, cleaning up video audio, and generating images from sketches or text prompts.
The user interface has received a bold visual update with more cohesive icons, redesigned widgets, animated lock screen clocks, and customizable app and widget styles. Camera and editing tools have been upgraded for easier access to zoom, exposure, filters, and professional video formats like log.
Samsung Health introduces mindfulness tracking, medication reminders, and food logging via barcode scanning. Productivity is improved through grouped alarms, a revamped file picker, and advanced routines using conditional logic.
Security also sees enhancements with theft detection, biometric protection for key settings, and broader threat blocking. Battery settings are more customizable, and accessibility features such as one-finger zoom and touch interaction tests are now available: it's a serious update and people are right to be mad because of the delay.
The One UI 7 update got incredibly delayed. The first Android 15 betas were a thing in April 2024 – and here we are, exactly one year later, discussing which Galaxy flagships still haven't been blessed with One UI 7.
Image credit – PhoneArena
There are features like AI Select and smarter Settings search that offer context-based suggestions and natural language support. Google Gemini is integrated throughout the system, allowing users to complete tasks across Samsung apps with simple voice prompts and perform instant searches using features like the popular Circle to Search.
