Forget the Galaxy S25+ and grab the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off on Walmart

The Galaxy S25+ may be out and sporting a great trade-in discount at the Samsung Store, but the Galaxy S24+ is still a tempting pick. And guess what? Walmart sells the premium Android phone for $201 off its original price — a deal you can't find at many other sellers.

The Galaxy S24+ is $201 off at Walmart

$798
$999
$201 off (20%)
The Galaxy S25+ upgrades aren't enough to make the S25 Series more appealing? Then consider the Galaxy S24+! This one is still quite relative, plus it arrives for $201 off its asking price on Walmart. This is the 256GB model in Onyx Black.
Buy at Walmart

With the rollback offer, you can grab the 256GB model for $798 instead of $999.99. That's a great asking price, especially since Best Buy and the Samsung Store charge you the phone's full retail price at the time of writing. We also found a $202 price cut at Amazon, though the e-commerce giant claims to have just one unit left in stock in the discounted Cobalt Violet variant.

This Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO 3.0 technology. It adjusts refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz to optimize your experience without sacrificing battery life. Add to this QHD+ resolution and superior brightness levels, and you have a display that's a joy to look at.

Moving on to performance, the S24+ has none other than the high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. It gives the Android 14 handset plenty of horsepower, boosting your experience even further. How does it handle the camera front? Admirably, to say the least.

This device is actually among the best camera phones we've tested. It has a triple camera system on the rear, which consists of a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens. It takes absolutely gorgeous photos with realistic colors and great detail and dynamics. Night-time camera performance is just as awesome — check our Galaxy S24 Plus review's photo samples for a closer look.

Samsung adopted Google's take on software support with the Galaxy S24 Series, and the Plus family member gets seven years of promised support. That means your handset will be good to go until 2030.

Of course, the choice is all yours. All we can say is that the Galaxy S24+ is still a fantastic pick for Android lovers, and it's way more exciting at $201 off its asking price. Get yours at Walmart and save big before it's too late.
