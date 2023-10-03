Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: What are the expected differences?

Intro





Samsung is expected to unveil its compact powerhouse, the Galaxy S24 , a bit earlier this time around, in January, and this means that it's already time to consider if that should be your next phone!





Galaxy S24 faster than the Galaxy S23 ? Does it have a better camera? And what other new features does it bring? The first comparison that comes to mind of course is to the older Galaxy S23 model. Is the newfaster than the? Does it have a better camera? And what other new features does it bring?





Table of Contents: Design and Size

Display Differences

Performance

Camera

Audio Quality

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary



Design and Size

Squared off design and a very slightly larger size





Galaxy S24 will take some inspiration from the iPhone design and arrive with flat sides, while for all the rest it will keep the familiar Galaxy look. That means you will still have those three separated, raised camera lenses on the back and the punch hole camera in the front. Based on a leak from @OnLeaks , one of the best preliminary sources that in the industry that is not Samsung, thewill take some inspiration from the iPhone design and arrive with flat sides, while for all the rest it will keep the familiar Galaxy look. That means you will still have those three separated, raised camera lenses on the back and the punch hole camera in the front.





Samsung is also going for a slightly larger form factor, and the Galaxy S24 will be a bit taller than the previous model.





All the rest is expected to remains the same: power and volume keys on two separate sides as before, IP68 water and dust protection, glass and aluminum design, USB-C port on the bottom.





We do expect to see some new colors, though, but we still have no specifics about the exact hues.





One thing that is not changing is the packaging: the Galaxy S24 is expected to arrive in a slim box with no charger and only a USB-C cable included in the box.





Display Differences





The S24 remains a compact phone above everything, but it will have a bit more screen real estate than the S23 with a 6.17-inch screen size (the S23 had a 6.1-inch screen).





The resolution, however, will remain the same at 1080p (slightly lower than the 1440p on the S24 Plus and Ultra models), but one other thing that's changing is the maximum brightness which is expected to go up to 2,500 nits for more comfortable use outdoors. And we don't expect big changes to the bezel size.





The S24 will also support fast refresh rate, with rates ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz, again slightly worse than the S24 Ultra models that will be able to go from 1Hz to 120Hz.





As for biometrics, again, nothing new: the Galaxy S24 will rely first and foremost on an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, like the Galaxy S23 , and it will also support image-based face recognition (which is a bit less secure).





Performance and Software

Snapdragon or Exynos?





For years, Samsung sold one version of the Galaxy S series in the US and a slightly different one in the rest of the world. The US model featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while the other model came with a slightly underpowered Samsung Exynos processor.





Last year, this changed with the Galaxy S23 series, and no matter where you lived in the world, you got a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on board. Great news for users, which got the faster chip and no longer had to live with a slower device just because of where they lived. Last year, this changed with theseries, and no matter where you lived in the world, you got a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on board. Great news for users, which got the faster chip and no longer had to live with a slower device just because of where they lived.





But with the Galaxy S24 series , Samsung is said to go back to its old ways, and we could again have a Snapdragon processor in the US (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ) and an Exynos chip in the UK and Europe (the Exynos 2400). No bueno for folks on the other side of the pond! But those are the expectations and we are yet to see if Samsung will actually do this, so let's not jump to conclusions just yet.





As for the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that is expected for the Galaxy S24 series , it is rumored to be another beastly chip with improved power and efficiency, but it is NOT made on the latest 3nm technology, in case you were wondering, and will still be built using 4nm tech.





The Galaxy S24 is also expected to have the same 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM as its predecessor.





Galaxy S24 family to debut with Samsung's One UI 6 on top of On the software side, we expect thefamily to debut with Samsung's One UI 6 on top of Android 14





Samsung typically provides four years of major OS updates (the longest in the Android world), and five years of security updates, so that means you will get the following big updates:

Android 15

Android 16

Android 17

Android 18





There are also some rumors that the Galaxy S24 may support satellite connectivity for emergency situations, but it's not certain this will actually happen. There are also some rumors that themay support satellite connectivity for emergency situations, but it's not certain this will actually happen.





Camera

Same hardware, better processing?





The cameras on the Galaxy S24 look exactly like the ones in the S23, meaning you get three separated, raised camera lenses:

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X zoom

12MP front camera





We have not heard anything about larger sensors, so this only leaves better image processing as an option, if Samsung wants to deliver at least some camera improvements.





But so far, it would be fair to expect no huge camera changes in the Galaxy S24 , even if that may sound a bit discouraging.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Speaking of same-ness, we don't expect changes to the audio system or haptics either.





The Galaxy S23 sounded just a bit "thin" for a flagship phone, with less deeper tonalities than we'd like to hear, and so far we don't expect a big change in audio on the Galaxy S24 .





Battery Life and Charging

Slightly bigger battery, same charging speeds





With the slightly larger overall size of the phone, the Galaxy S24 is expected to get a very modest upgrade in battery size to 4,000 mAh, up from 3,900 mAh on the Galaxy S23 .





That's an expected change of around 2.5%, not enough to really make a difference.





The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, however, might, so we would not rush to any judgments about battery life being exactly the same as before.





What does seem to remain the same, however, are charging speeds: 25W top speed if you are charging via a wire and 10W for wireless charging speeds. Samsung refuses to add faster charging to this smaller model, and if you want truly fast charging rates, you still have to import a phone from the Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo or Huawei.





Specs Comparison





Check out the main differences between the two in the table below:













Summary





With a slight change in looks and a faster chip, the Galaxy S24 seems like the very definition of the word "incremental update", and unless you have a bone to pick with the Galaxy S23 design, it's hard to see much reason to upgrade.





Of course, this is what we expect based on rumors and leaks, and Samsung might just surprise us with some really cool and unexpected new feature that will steal the show. Satellite connectivity, surprise camera improvements, or something else are all possibilities, so keep an open mind and... remember that the Galaxy S24 announcement is expected to happen in January 2024, not too far off from now!



